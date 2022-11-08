Since October, 10 Canadian lynx have been released into the Kettle Range as part of a five-year tribal effort to reintroduce the felines into Washington State. On Friday, tribal biologists captured an adult male in Canada and released him into the Kettle Mountains Saturday. With that release the tribe has completed its 2022 lynx capture work, said Rose Piccinini senior wildlife biologist and project lead for the Colville Confederated Tribes. Since the project started in 2021, tribal officials have released 17 lynx.

