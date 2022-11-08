ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Colville Tribe Releases 10 Lynx Into Washington's Kettle Range in Ongoing Recovery Effort

Since October, 10 Canadian lynx have been released into the Kettle Range as part of a five-year tribal effort to reintroduce the felines into Washington State. On Friday, tribal biologists captured an adult male in Canada and released him into the Kettle Mountains Saturday. With that release the tribe has completed its 2022 lynx capture work, said Rose Piccinini senior wildlife biologist and project lead for the Colville Confederated Tribes. Since the project started in 2021, tribal officials have released 17 lynx.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Live coverage of 2022 election results

As election news pours in, stay tuned to The Chronicle's live blog for up-to-date news on the key local, N.C. and national races. Durham bond referendums pass majority required to be approved. 11/9/22 12:05 a.m. With all precincts reporting, all three bond referendums on the ballot in Durham have surpassed...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Chronicle

Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote

In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Republicans fall short of gaining NC General Assembly supermajority

North Carolina Republicans fell just short of reaching a supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly, according to unofficial Election Day results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Since 2010, Republicans have kept a majority in both houses of the General Assembly, and since the 2020 elections they have...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy