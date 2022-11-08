Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
A First-in-the-Nation 988 Line for Native People Goes Live in Washington
The first mental and behavioral health 988 crisis line in the nation tailored for Native and Indigenous people, run by an all-Native team, will be live starting Thursday for Washington residents. A group of 16 people will run the Native and Strong Crisis Lifeline, which folds into the existing 988...
Chronicle
Colville Tribe Releases 10 Lynx Into Washington's Kettle Range in Ongoing Recovery Effort
Since October, 10 Canadian lynx have been released into the Kettle Range as part of a five-year tribal effort to reintroduce the felines into Washington State. On Friday, tribal biologists captured an adult male in Canada and released him into the Kettle Mountains Saturday. With that release the tribe has completed its 2022 lynx capture work, said Rose Piccinini senior wildlife biologist and project lead for the Colville Confederated Tribes. Since the project started in 2021, tribal officials have released 17 lynx.
Chronicle
Live coverage of 2022 election results
As election news pours in, stay tuned to The Chronicle's live blog for up-to-date news on the key local, N.C. and national races. Durham bond referendums pass majority required to be approved. 11/9/22 12:05 a.m. With all precincts reporting, all three bond referendums on the ballot in Durham have surpassed...
Chronicle
Democrats Maintain Leads in Washington Legislature Races, Might Extend Majorities
Democrats maintained their election night leads in Washington state Legislature swing districts as additional ballots were counted Wednesday, though Republicans gained slightly in a number of tight races. More ballots will be tallied in the coming days. Wednesday's counts show Democrats retaining all the seats they now have and picking...
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
Chronicle
Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote
In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
Chronicle
Republicans fall short of gaining NC General Assembly supermajority
North Carolina Republicans fell just short of reaching a supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly, according to unofficial Election Day results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Since 2010, Republicans have kept a majority in both houses of the General Assembly, and since the 2020 elections they have...
