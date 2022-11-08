ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
FLORIDA STATE
Chronicle

Blue Devils see wins and losses in midterm elections across the country

Several Duke alumni and former professors and employees were on the ballot this midterm election. They’ve seen a mixed bag of results as elections come to a close across the nation. US Senate. Cheri Beasley, Law School ’18, North Carolina’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, lost the contentious race...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Leads Trump-Backed Joe Kent After Tuesday Results

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez led Joe Kent, the Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate, in election night returns in Southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District. On Tuesday night, Gluesenkamp Perez was at 52.6% while Kent came in at 46.8% in the race to succeed Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Richard Stride Commentary: When Nazis in America Gathered Without Fear

I recently watched a new documentary on PBS by Ken Burns. It’s titled “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”. I have always loved Ken Burns documentaries because of the thoroughness in which he pursues the subjects. I hesitated to watch the series because I thought to myself, “do I really want to watch another documentary about World War II?”
MICHIGAN STATE
Chronicle

Republican Tiffany Smiley Concedes in Senate Race Against Patty Murray

Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy