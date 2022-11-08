Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
Blue Devils see wins and losses in midterm elections across the country
Several Duke alumni and former professors and employees were on the ballot this midterm election. They’ve seen a mixed bag of results as elections come to a close across the nation. US Senate. Cheri Beasley, Law School ’18, North Carolina’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, lost the contentious race...
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Leads Joe Kent in First Count for 3rd Congressional District
Though the results are preliminary, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, led in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District over Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, after initial results were released Tuesday. At 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 190,005 votes had been counted throughout the district, which encompasses Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Clark, Pacific, Skamania and Lewis counties...
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Leads Trump-Backed Joe Kent After Tuesday Results
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez led Joe Kent, the Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate, in election night returns in Southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District. On Tuesday night, Gluesenkamp Perez was at 52.6% while Kent came in at 46.8% in the race to succeed Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle...
Richard Stride Commentary: When Nazis in America Gathered Without Fear
I recently watched a new documentary on PBS by Ken Burns. It’s titled “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”. I have always loved Ken Burns documentaries because of the thoroughness in which he pursues the subjects. I hesitated to watch the series because I thought to myself, “do I really want to watch another documentary about World War II?”
Cop27: Joe Biden to speak at climate conference – live
The US president will hold a press conference, while the theme of the day is decarbonisation
Republican Tiffany Smiley Concedes in Senate Race Against Patty Murray
Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
Tribes Raise Alarm as Supreme Court's Conservative Justices Signal They Could Undercut Native Child Welfare Law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in a high-stakes case that could undermine not only a decades-old law intended to protect Native American children and their communities but threatens the very foundations of federal Indian law, Northwest tribes warned. Congress enacted the Indian Child Welfare Act...
Women served in WWII long before we valued them in the military. My mother was one.
My mom's service gave her confidence in the talents of women, and she repeatedly told my sisters and me that we could aspire to anything.
GOP Incumbents Take Strong Leads to Return to Congress From Central, Eastern Washington
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., had the lead after the first vote count Tuesday night to retain his seat in Congress against Democrat challenger Doug White. Newhouse received 82,445 votes or 67% of the votes counted Tuesday and White received 37,859 or 31%. The Congressional district stretches across eight counties and...
