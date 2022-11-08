Donnelly Fire and Rescue would like to invite you to Turkey Bingo, this Friday night, November 18th at 7pm at the Donnelly Hall. Play Turkey Bingo for your chance to bring home your very own turkey Turkey Dinner All proceeds go to Donnelly Fire and Rescue for the purchase of necessary life saving equipment. There will cash drawings for $25, $50, and $75.00….need not be present to win. Tickets will also be available for a chance to win turkey dinners with potatoes and stuffing. So come play Turkey Bingo, at the Donnelly Hall this Friday night at 7pm. Bring a friend, have a great time, and you might just end up getting stuffed.

DONNELLY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO