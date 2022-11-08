Read full article on original website
Shirley and Marvin Wirtjes
Shirley, age 79 and Marvin, age 81 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Visitation for Shirley and Marvin Wirtjes will take place Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Visitation...
Donnelly Fire and Rescue Turkey Bingo
Donnelly Fire and Rescue would like to invite you to Turkey Bingo, this Friday night, November 18th at 7pm at the Donnelly Hall. Play Turkey Bingo for your chance to bring home your very own turkey Turkey Dinner All proceeds go to Donnelly Fire and Rescue for the purchase of necessary life saving equipment. There will cash drawings for $25, $50, and $75.00….need not be present to win. Tickets will also be available for a chance to win turkey dinners with potatoes and stuffing. So come play Turkey Bingo, at the Donnelly Hall this Friday night at 7pm. Bring a friend, have a great time, and you might just end up getting stuffed.
Derald Wilkening
Derald Wilkening, age 90 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Visitation for Derald Wilkening will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN. Funeral services for Derald Wilkening will be at...
Jack Gross
Jack Edgar Gross, age 84 of Moorhead, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation for Jack Gross will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral services...
Cougar Men Hold Off Cobbers In Season Opening Victory
MOORHEAD, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s basketball team used a big run spanning the first and second halves to build a 13-point lead over Concordia College-Moorhead on Wednesday, holding on down the stretch for a 74-69 win over the Cobbers in the season opener for both teams.
I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria
Interstate 94 was closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis due to a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said detours were in place as of 7 a.m. between Exit 103 and Hwy 27. The State Patrol said in an update the hit-and-run...
