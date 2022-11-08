ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Kansas US Rep. Sharice Davids seeks 3rd term in redrawn district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday sought a third term representing her Kansas City-area swing district as Republicans hoped midterm momentum would oust the lone Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation. Davids faced a rematch with Amanda Adkins, her Republican challenger from 2020, after GOP-led...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Immigrants contribute $4.8 billion to El Paso economy, business groups say

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigrant households account for 29.2 percent of this community’s spending power, or about $3.8 billion, newly released research from Texas business associations and the American Immigration Council shows. They also pay more than $1 billion in federal, state and local taxes, making for a total economic impact of $4.8 billion, according to the “Economic Contributions of Immigrants in El Paso.”
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy