KSN.com
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman. Gonzalez will return to Washington, D.C., for a fourth term after unseating U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores,...
KSN.com
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
(NEXSTAR) — Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning. Which party will end up with a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate for the next two years will come down to a few key undecided races. Here’s a...
KSN.com
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday. The Associated Press projects U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, as the winner in the Texas 23rd Congressional District race over Democratic challenger John Lira.
KSN.com
Black GOP congressional candidate predicts ‘big red wave’ among minority voters
Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt (R) believes the economy and inflation will lead to a “big red wave, particularly when it comes to Black and Brown people” this midterm season. Speaking to NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah on Sunday, Hunt said Black excellence is needed everywhere and that Black Republicans...
KSN.com
Kansas US Rep. Sharice Davids seeks 3rd term in redrawn district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday sought a third term representing her Kansas City-area swing district as Republicans hoped midterm momentum would oust the lone Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation. Davids faced a rematch with Amanda Adkins, her Republican challenger from 2020, after GOP-led...
Business Insider
A Maryland Republican who lost his race by 300K votes says he won't concede, baselessly alleging election fraud
Michael Peroutka lost Maryland's attorney general race to Democrat Anthony Brown, but has claimed "suspicious" incidents, without providing evidence.
KSN.com
Immigrants contribute $4.8 billion to El Paso economy, business groups say
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigrant households account for 29.2 percent of this community’s spending power, or about $3.8 billion, newly released research from Texas business associations and the American Immigration Council shows. They also pay more than $1 billion in federal, state and local taxes, making for a total economic impact of $4.8 billion, according to the “Economic Contributions of Immigrants in El Paso.”
KSN.com
CBP flying migrants out of El Paso as unauthorized crossings remain ‘elevated’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials continue to fly migrants out of El Paso for processing elsewhere to “decompress” a holding facility operating at three times its intended capacity. The daily flights typically carry 135 migrants from El Paso primarily to South Texas destinations, federal...
History: Vets who marched on DC for pay, and were driven out by active-duty soldiers
The Bonus Army March is a forgotten footnote of American history. It involved as many as 30,000 mostly unemployed veterans who converged on Washington, D.C. in the spring and summer of 1932 to demand an early cash payment of a bonus they were promised for their volunteer service in World War I. ...
