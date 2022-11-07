Read full article on original website
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hilarious Alternatives for Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s New Logo
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their new log recently. And while I think it's a really good logo, I felt compelled to offer up some alternative logos that could have also worked. Keep in mind, this is all in fun. I'm not trying to get the City of...
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene
It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area
Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
West Texas Has a Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Museum
I was taken completely by surprise when I discovered that Abilene and the surrounding area has a "Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Museum." Yes, a real honest-to-goodness hall of fame museum. We've all heard those names of high school athletes that go to college and some who go into pro sports.
The Fire and Ice Feast Fundraiser Helps The Volunteer Fire Departments
It's back and boy do we need it, the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast will take place this year and will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, 2023, in beautiful Buffalo Gap. This is a fundraiser that benefits the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Departments that are in Lawn, Tuscola, Jim Ned, and Moro.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More
As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake
First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
Some Abilene Drivers Are Litterbugs So What Is the Fine for Littering?
While on my way to work the other morning, I was stopped at an intersection about two cars from the traffic light, when I noticed the vehicle one car ahead of me on the righthand side roll down its window and throughout 2 pink sweet-n-low packets and an empty brown Styrofoam cup with a black plastic lid, much like the kind that you get from a drive-thru fast food or coffee shop.
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts
Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
Grocery Shopping In The Dark? Today Was A First For Me, Abilene
We've all heard the expressions before - "that was a first for me" or "I bet you didn't think you would be doing THIS when you woke up today." Thursday was one of those days for me. I had an experience I had never had before, and more than likely will never have again.
Comedian Kevin Farley Brings the Laughs to Abilene November 18th
Michael Aaron Comedy and Black Plumbing are bringing in a comedian that has been tickling our funny bones for three decades. Get ready to laugh until you cry when Kevin Farley comes to The Zone later this month. Kevin Farley, who is the brother of the late great comedian Chris...
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Here Are the Best Places To Go Vote in Abilene and Taylor County On Election Day
Election day is almost here and it's time to go make yourself be heard and vote. There are several locations throughout Abilene and Taylor County where one can cast their ballot. Remember to take a valid identification. While in the past you had to know your precinct number to be...
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
