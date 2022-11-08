BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day. Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon. Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday. The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night. Throughout the day, gusty winds will be...

