102.7 KORD

I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather

I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle

SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)

Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

One Aspect of a Thriving Culture is Missing from the Tri-Cities

If you're new to the Tri-Cities, or have only lived here for the last 10 years or so, you might have noticed that there's not a lot of options for watching live, local music. Believe it or not, it wasn't so long ago that the Tri-City area was home to a thriving and quite eclectic music scene. Everything from hip-hop and rap, to rock and metal and even some bands that defied categorization could be enjoyed most Thursday through Saturday nights.
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State

Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
102.7 KORD

Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?

Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
OREGON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Puget Sound to experience full Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 7, 2022—Tonight at 12:02 a.m. PST, residents of Puget Sound will witness the beginning of a full Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the last one for the year. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:16 a.m. and end at 3:41a.m., maximizing at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday morning. The next Blood Moon will take place on March 14, 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KREM2

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
vincennespbs.org

Washington Police warn public about car break-ins

The Washington Police Department is warning people to be on alert. This comes after a series of car break-ins. Washington police say they’ve received multiple complaints about vehicles being broken into overnight. They say this is happening mostly on the east side of town. Police are asking for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
