I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather
I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Lighted Boat Parade in Tri-Cities
A long-standing Tri-Cities tradition returns this winter to spread Christmas cheer as the Lighted Boat Parade returns for 2022. It's not Christmas in Tri-Cities without boats decked out in beautiful lights flashing brightly as they float down the Columbia River. When is the Lighted Boat Parade?. The 2022 Lighted Boat...
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)
Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
One Aspect of a Thriving Culture is Missing from the Tri-Cities
If you're new to the Tri-Cities, or have only lived here for the last 10 years or so, you might have noticed that there's not a lot of options for watching live, local music. Believe it or not, it wasn't so long ago that the Tri-City area was home to a thriving and quite eclectic music scene. Everything from hip-hop and rap, to rock and metal and even some bands that defied categorization could be enjoyed most Thursday through Saturday nights.
The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State
Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
10 Reasons To Avoid Tri-Cities Washington Like the Plague
Here are 10 Reasons To Rethink Moving To Tri-Cities Washington. So you say you want to move to Tri-Cities Washington do ya? You might want to rethink that choice and here's why. Why Shouldn't Move To Tri-Cities Washington? Here Are Our Top Ten Red Flags. I moved to the Tri-Cities...
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
If You See This Deadly Toad in Washington State, Don’t Lick It!
Toads Can Be Toxic If Licked According To National Park Service. I didn't realize that licking toads was a thing but the National Park Service is warning people that licking a certain kind of toad could have dire consequences. Infestation Of Poisonous Toads Has Florida Residents Calling Pest Control Specialists...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
Puget Sound to experience full Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 7, 2022—Tonight at 12:02 a.m. PST, residents of Puget Sound will witness the beginning of a full Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the last one for the year. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:16 a.m. and end at 3:41a.m., maximizing at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday morning. The next Blood Moon will take place on March 14, 2025.
Are These the Best 30 Reasons to Live in Washington State?
I have lived in Washington State my entire life, and I am now realizing how lucky I am. There are so many great things about living in our state, that I can't name them all here. 30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing. There are lots of great reasons...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
You’d Think Salmon But This Other Fish Is Washington State’s Favorite
Can You Name The Official State Fish Of Washington?. If you're like most people, you probably can't name the state fish for Washington State. And that's OK!. After all, there are 50 states in the United States, and it's unreasonable to expect anyone to know the state fish for all of them.
Washington Police warn public about car break-ins
The Washington Police Department is warning people to be on alert. This comes after a series of car break-ins. Washington police say they’ve received multiple complaints about vehicles being broken into overnight. They say this is happening mostly on the east side of town. Police are asking for the...
