Pleasant Grove, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Placer, Woodcreek meet in Sac-Joaquin Section battle of Division 3 titans

Don’t let the seed line fool you, because Friday night’s Sac-Joaquin Section playoff matchup between No. 1 Placer and No. 8 Woodcreek will be anything but a picnic. The Timberwolves (8-3) are seeded eighth, but they are ranked as the No. 2 team in Division III behind only the top-seeded Hillmen (10-0) entering Friday’s quarterfinal.
AUBURN, CA
kubaradio.com

Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
YUBA CITY, CA
villagelife.com

Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated

The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
CAMERON PARK, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

At Your Best Wellness Opens In Elk Grove

At Your Best Wellness held a Grand Opening in Elk Grove on October 29. At Your Best Wellness is a collaborative effort between Nurse Practitioner LaTasha Griffin, and Dr. Bob Porzio, a doctor of anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Their new facility offers a comprehensive list of services including medical weight loss, vitamin boosters, IV hydration therapy, pre and post op care services, aesthetic services, such as fillers, neurotoxin, medical grand skincare, micro-channeling, teeth whitening, and more.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes

Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Bobbie Singh-Allen leading Brian Pastor in Elk Grove's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Elk Grove. This year's contest is a slightly different twist on what voters saw in 2020. Incumbent Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is looking to serve another two-year term as mayor, but Brian Pastor is also vying to fill that term himself. Pastor ran against then-Mayor Steve Ly and Singh-Allen in 2020 but only garnered 18% of the vote.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Election ’22: Hume, Moreno in tight race for Sac County seat

In the election to determine who will become the next representative of Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5, Pat Hume holds an early but slim lead against his opponent Jaclyn Moreno. As of 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, Sacramento County’s elections office reported that Hume was leading this race...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

