Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Playoff roundup: Twelve Bridges earns first ever playoff win, Woodcreek, Roseville advance
It didn’t take long for Twelve Bridges High School football to earn its first playoff victory in program history, as the Raging Rhinos defeated Modesto Christian 36-32 last Friday night in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. The seventh-seeded Rhinos (7-4) were elevated by Nathan...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer, Woodcreek meet in Sac-Joaquin Section battle of Division 3 titans
Don’t let the seed line fool you, because Friday night’s Sac-Joaquin Section playoff matchup between No. 1 Placer and No. 8 Woodcreek will be anything but a picnic. The Timberwolves (8-3) are seeded eighth, but they are ranked as the No. 2 team in Division III behind only the top-seeded Hillmen (10-0) entering Friday’s quarterfinal.
abc10.com
Sacramento State University Hornets football team ranked number #2 nationwide
The Sacramento State University Hornets football team are off to a 9-0 start, making it the first time in school history. Our Kevin John analyzes their success.
KQED
Grass Valley Teens Stand Up to Racist Bullying as School Board Election Becomes a Battleground
Thomas Gruver, 16, was well into his freshman year at Nevada Union High School when he hit his limit. His school of some 1,500 students, in the mountain town of Grass Valley, in Nevada County outside Sacramento, is 80% white. Gruver identifies as Afro-Latino and white, and he said that, from the beginning of ninth grade, he was getting racist comments.
kubaradio.com
Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
KCRA.com
State Assembly District 7: Close race with incumbent Ken Cooley with the edge against Josh Hoover
One of the closest races KCRA 3 is following in the Golden State is the race to represent District 7 of the State Assembly. The district covers areas including Folsom, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova. Incumbent Democrat Ken Cooley was in the lead by 343 votes at 12 p.m. on Wednesday against Republican Josh Hoover.
villagelife.com
Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated
The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
elkgrovetribune.com
At Your Best Wellness Opens In Elk Grove
At Your Best Wellness held a Grand Opening in Elk Grove on October 29. At Your Best Wellness is a collaborative effort between Nurse Practitioner LaTasha Griffin, and Dr. Bob Porzio, a doctor of anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Their new facility offers a comprehensive list of services including medical weight loss, vitamin boosters, IV hydration therapy, pre and post op care services, aesthetic services, such as fillers, neurotoxin, medical grand skincare, micro-channeling, teeth whitening, and more.
KCRA.com
Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes
Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
KCRA.com
Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm
As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
Bobbie Singh-Allen leading Brian Pastor in Elk Grove's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Elk Grove. This year's contest is a slightly different twist on what voters saw in 2020. Incumbent Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is looking to serve another two-year term as mayor, but Brian Pastor is also vying to fill that term himself. Pastor ran against then-Mayor Steve Ly and Singh-Allen in 2020 but only garnered 18% of the vote.
Where veterans and active military members can receive Veterans Day discounts in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that honors military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. The day is observed every year on Nov. 11 and this year, the holiday falls on Friday. Across the Sacramento region and Northern California, here are some discounts veterans can receive in observance of the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: El Dorado County races
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in El Dorado County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
Elk Grove Citizen
Election ’22: Hume, Moreno in tight race for Sac County seat
In the election to determine who will become the next representative of Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5, Pat Hume holds an early but slim lead against his opponent Jaclyn Moreno. As of 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, Sacramento County’s elections office reported that Hume was leading this race...
Comments / 0