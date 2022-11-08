Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
theeastsiderla.com
Deputy charged in connection with fatal East L.A. shooting
East Los Angeles -- Felony charges have been filed against a sheriff's deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time. The District Attorney said that Deputy...
Chase: Suspect behind violent pursuit through LA, OC identified
The man behind Wednesday night's wild and dangerous chase through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties has been identified.
One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information.
Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens
A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
Los Angeles City College lockdown lifted, classes canceled after fatal stabbing
Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown for several hours and classes were canceled for the evening after a fatal stabbing on campus Monday.
1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment
One person is dead and four are missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said. Officials rescued another four people who had been swept away in Ontario and another person managed to pull themselves out of the water, Dan Bell, director of communications for the city, said. All of those people have been medically cleared, Bell added.
Police: Human Remains Found in Culver City
Authorities Wednesday announced that remains found over the weekend in Culver City were of human origin, and an investigation was underway.
Authorities search for critically missing man who disappeared in Orange County
Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared after finishing work in Irvine on Nov. 4. Jonathan Cunha, 21, was last seen by family members on the night of Nov. 4. He left for work on the morning of Nov. 5, heading to work in Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Cunha […]
Long Beach Post
Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say
A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
KTLA.com
LAPD investigating string of apartment mailbox burglaries in Valley Glen, Sherman Oaks
Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division were investigating a string of mailbox burglaries inside apartment complex lobbies in Sherman Oaks and Valley Glen. The burglaries, according to an LAPD news release, occurred in the early morning hours. Officials said there have been “approximately ten community...
Two Pedestrians Hit by Vehicle and Killed Near Mid-City Area of LA
Two men were hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.
Fatal shooting investigation underway after man found dead in South Gate
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Tuesday evening.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred before 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Alvarez.Detectives were working to determine a motive in the shooting and to locate a suspect. There was no additional information readily available.
LA County DA investigating video of Sheriff Villanueva asking deputies for campaign donations
The Los Angeles County District Attorney is looking into whether Sheriff Alex Villanueva broke campaign finance laws by asking deputies for donations during his reelection bid.
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
The La Verne Police Department arrested a man for shoplifting laundry detergent on Tuesday and found that there was a warrant for his arrest on murder charges.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff today that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide
LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Several suspects wanted in series of mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks area
Investigators said there have been about 10 burglaries at community mailboxes since August. They said the suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys or a screwdriver.
Alfredo And Jose Linares Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard shortly after 5.30 a.m. According to the officials, the victims were crossing the road when they were struck and killed by a white sedan.
californiaexaminer.net
Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck
Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
