Los Angeles, CA

theeastsiderla.com

Deputy charged in connection with fatal East L.A. shooting

East Los Angeles -- Felony charges have been filed against a sheriff's deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time. The District Attorney said that Deputy...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment

One person is dead and four are missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said. Officials rescued another four people who had been swept away in Ontario and another person managed to pull themselves out of the water, Dan Bell, director of communications for the city, said. All of those people have been medically cleared, Bell added.
ONTARIO, CA
Long Beach Post

Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say

A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Fatal shooting investigation underway after man found dead in South Gate

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Tuesday evening.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred before 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Alvarez.Detectives were working to determine a motive in the shooting and to locate a suspect. There was no additional information readily available. 
SOUTH GATE, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck

Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
