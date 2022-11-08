ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Head, AL

Valley Head High School football team breaks down barriers with female player

By Alexa Harley
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewLr4_0j2K5FZW00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — While high school football enters its second week of the playoffs, one team has been leading the charge in breaking down barriers.

Valley Head High School football is on quite the tear this year, going 10-1 in the regular season. Aside from dominating on the field, they’ve also made history.

University of Alabama women’s soccer earns No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

Junior Autum Rhodes has been playing football for around five years. She’s played varsity for the last three. However, despite being a girl in a team full of boys, she says they’re all equal.

“They respect you as long as you respect them.”

She is involved in many plays on the defensive line. She says the team has her back.

“For myself, I put myself down most times. I’m not like them, but I know they try and get behind me. They help me if I need help with this play. They help.”

LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game

Head coach Charles Hammon has seen her play for the past two years and says that on day one he told her she was going to be treated like every other player.

“I sat Autum down and we spoke and I told her she had to do everything that everyone else does. She basically has her own lockeroom and has a card she hangs up, like do not come in here so she can change. Autum actually plays defensive tackle for us and she actually had one of the biggest hits this year.”

Defensive line coach Jared Hulgan was initially surprised to see a girl on his defensive line.

“At first I asked coach Hammon, ‘you know what are we doing here?’ Then I met her, and I said she could probably play for us. And she wants it, so you know, I’m proud of her.”

Sheriff’s office, community rallies behind hospitalized chief deputy

Now, he says she can take down anyone.

“She could probably whoop half the team we’ve got, if we got into it.”

Coach Hammon also says that autum was excited to be doing this interview, but her main concern was making it to practice on time. And she did.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uahchargers.com

Chaney Johnson Nets GSC Player of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Gulf South Conference announced its weekly men's basketball award winners, and The No. 24 University of Alabama in Huntsville was represented by Chaney Johnson as GSC Player of the Week. This is Johnson's first career GSC Player of the Week award. A native of Alabaster, Alabama,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin, 22, died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian safety concerns after JSU student hit and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Student safety is a heightened concern following the death of Leah Tarvin. Alabama Highways 21 and 204 both run through Jacksonville State University’s campus and are heavily traveled between vehicles and pedestrians. While the case remains under investigation, students are hoping something can be done...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

School district will go virtual for week as flu cases rage

An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people are getting sick with the flu that schools are short on staff and unable to operate.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy