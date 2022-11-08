ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Chronicle

Republican Tiffany Smiley Concedes in Senate Race Against Patty Murray

Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Richard Stride Commentary: When Nazis in America Gathered Without Fear

I recently watched a new documentary on PBS by Ken Burns. It’s titled “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”. I have always loved Ken Burns documentaries because of the thoroughness in which he pursues the subjects. I hesitated to watch the series because I thought to myself, “do I really want to watch another documentary about World War II?”
MICHIGAN STATE
Chronicle

Georgia Senate Race Heading to Runoff

ATLANTA — Georgia’s U.S. Senate race will be decided in a runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Neither candidate will garner the 50% of the vote needed to clinch the seat outright under...
GEORGIA STATE
Chronicle

Blue Devils see wins and losses in midterm elections across the country

Several Duke alumni and former professors and employees were on the ballot this midterm election. They’ve seen a mixed bag of results as elections come to a close across the nation. US Senate. Cheri Beasley, Law School ’18, North Carolina’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, lost the contentious race...
DURHAM, NC

