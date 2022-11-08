Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
Warnock needs to fire up Democratic voters for U.S. Senate runoff. Trump is the spark.
This commentary is written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Donald Trump is coming to Raphael Warnock’s rescue. Next Tuesday, Nov. 15, Trump is expected to launch his 2024 presidential...
Chronicle
GOP Incumbents Take Strong Leads to Return to Congress From Central, Eastern Washington
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., had the lead after the first vote count Tuesday night to retain his seat in Congress against Democrat challenger Doug White. Newhouse received 82,445 votes or 67% of the votes counted Tuesday and White received 37,859 or 31%. The Congressional district stretches across eight counties and...
Chronicle
Tribes Raise Alarm as Supreme Court's Conservative Justices Signal They Could Undercut Native Child Welfare Law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in a high-stakes case that could undermine not only a decades-old law intended to protect Native American children and their communities but threatens the very foundations of federal Indian law, Northwest tribes warned. Congress enacted the Indian Child Welfare Act...
Chronicle
Republican Tiffany Smiley Concedes in Senate Race Against Patty Murray
Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
November 11: Judge strikes down Biden’s student debt relief plan. Key races in Arizona and Nevada still left uncalled.
Good morning! It’s Friday Nov. 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation.
Chronicle
Richard Stride Commentary: When Nazis in America Gathered Without Fear
I recently watched a new documentary on PBS by Ken Burns. It’s titled “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”. I have always loved Ken Burns documentaries because of the thoroughness in which he pursues the subjects. I hesitated to watch the series because I thought to myself, “do I really want to watch another documentary about World War II?”
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul's mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council
Chronicle
Rep. Jim Walsh ‘Grateful’ for Election Results, Looks Forward to Continuing to Represent 19th District
Incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, appears to have easily bested Democratic opponent Kelli Hughes-Ham 59.97% to 39.93% on Tuesday night in the race for the 19th Legislative District for Position 1. Walsh led by 8,159 ballots with 24,412 votes to Hughes-Ham’s 16,253. Walsh is seeking his fourth term...
Chronicle
Georgia Senate Race Heading to Runoff
ATLANTA — Georgia’s U.S. Senate race will be decided in a runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Neither candidate will garner the 50% of the vote needed to clinch the seat outright under...
Chronicle
Blue Devils see wins and losses in midterm elections across the country
Several Duke alumni and former professors and employees were on the ballot this midterm election. They’ve seen a mixed bag of results as elections come to a close across the nation. US Senate. Cheri Beasley, Law School ’18, North Carolina’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, lost the contentious race...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian troops appear to reach centre of Kherson city as Russian forces retreat
Reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned; Russian forces and equipment transferred to left or eastern bank of Dnipro, officials say
Comments / 0