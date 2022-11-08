Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger speaks on Community Center and Public Library proposal on November ballot

The Solid Waste Department has started work on the Single-Sort Recycling Grant that was awarded earlier this year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The grant funds will support expansion of the single-sort recycling program to more county residents and businesses. One of the first tasks of the project is gathering input from diverse stakeholders from across the county. To solicit this input, an advisory committee made up of community stakeholders was formed and had its first meeting in early October to learn about and give input on the planning process. The Advisory committee will meet several times over the coming months to provide input and feedback on the planning process.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO