Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger speaks on Community Center and Public Library proposal on November ballot

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfgo.com
Incumbents rule Moorhead city council election, newcomer takes vacant seat
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead City Council incumbents and one newcomer easily won their seats in Tuesday’s election. In Ward 1, Ryan Nelson defeated challenger Siham Amedy with nearly 61% of the vote. Council Member Shelly Dahlquist didn’t run for reelection. In Ward 2, Heather Nesemeier kept her...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County State's Attorney Kim Hegvik shares gratitude following General Election win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County's newest State's Attorney is sharing her immediate thoughts following her election win this Tuesday. Cass County State's Attorney Kim Hegvik joined WDAY Midday to speak about election night and her plans moving forward. "It was exciting to see that it was as close as it...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Schools to hold remote learning Thursday
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools students are set to learn remotely Thursday in the wake of the season's first winter storm moving into the area. The District tells WDAY Radio that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners, per the inclement weather schedules found on the District Calendar page of the School District's website.
kfgo.com
Detroit Lakes City Council denies rezoning request for 119-unit senior living community
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has voted 6-3 to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community. Eventide wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive along the lake, but...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School Board to discuss Superintendent's performance, FEA contract talks at meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo School Board may be having a busy night Tuesday, but it won't be because of the election this time around. The board is set to hold their annual review of Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi's job performance. For all intents and purposes, he is expected to get a satisfactory report by board members.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Airport Authority Director: We are looking at plans to build a parking garage
(Fargo, ND) -- Hector International Airport is considering plans to build a parking structure for travelers in our region. Shawn Dobberstein, Fargo's Airport Authority Director, joined WDAY Radio's Thursday's with Tony. He spoke about a proposed plan for a parking garage that could be built at Fargo's Airport. Dobberstein says the airport is considering updating their master plan construction project to include the parking garage, but it would come at a heavy cost.
kvrr.com
Former Dem-NPL State Party Leader Died on Election Day
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former chair of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party died on election day. Mark Schneider also served as regional attorney for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and was chair of the North Dakota Governor’s Council on Human Resources. He lived most of his...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo City Commissioner expresses relief after voters approve sales tax hike
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo city commissioner is expressing relief after voters approved a sales tax increase, with the additional funds going toward police and fire services. "We didn't want to keep increasing property taxes to pay for this, so that is why we came up with this idea of increasing sales tax instead. But of course not everybody is going to agree with that, so I think that's why it was a bit controversial and close. But I think it really was good that it passed," said City Commissioner Mandy George.
wdayradionow.com
Local Green Beret featured speaker for Veterans Day event at Fargo Air Museum
(Fargo, ND) A big event is happening in Fargo Friday morning to honor local veterans. "We have so much support for veterans in this community it's amazing," said Jason Hicks, Commander of United Patriotic Bodies. Hicks says their annual Veterans Day event is happening tomorrow morning at the Fargo Air...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Otter Tail County, MN Single-Sort Recycling Project Begins
The Solid Waste Department has started work on the Single-Sort Recycling Grant that was awarded earlier this year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The grant funds will support expansion of the single-sort recycling program to more county residents and businesses. One of the first tasks of the project is gathering input from diverse stakeholders from across the county. To solicit this input, an advisory committee made up of community stakeholders was formed and had its first meeting in early October to learn about and give input on the planning process. The Advisory committee will meet several times over the coming months to provide input and feedback on the planning process.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case
(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
kvrr.com
Part of I-94 closed from Valley City to Jamestown
NORTH DAKOTA – Westbound interstate 94 is closed from Valley City to Jamestown because of a crash. The Department of Transportation says the road is icy. People who drive through a road closure could be fined up to $250. You can see North Dakota road conditions by clicking here.
wdayradionow.com
Voter turnout up slightly for North Dakota, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, and that held true across both Minnesota and North Dakota as well. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
wdayradionow.com
Voter turnout near 40-year low for North Dakota, Minnesota still ranks near top
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, but not busy enough on the North Dakota side according to state officials. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle, but that number was still near a 40-year low for turnout. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
wdayradionow.com
Snow removal crews for City of Moorhead shorthanded but "ready to go"
(Fargo, ND) -- Crews performing snow removal on the streets of Moorhead are shorthanded to start the season. "We're struggling for employees like everybody else. We could use three more bodies. It's a tough market to try to hire anybody," said Randy Affield, Operations Manager for the City of Moorhead.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
wdayradionow.com
OSHA opens investigation into several North Dakota Dollar General stores
(Fargo, ND) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety issues at several Dollar General stores. Investigations are underway at stores in Casselton, Tioga, and Garrison. No violations have been listed so far, but the cases remain open. OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Wish granted for dying veteran in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Allen Baumstarck, a dying Navy veteran in Fargo, had his final wish granted. That wish was to feel the rush of the wind on his face while riding a motorcycle one last time. “It’s such an honor, I don’t know if I can find...
Comments / 0