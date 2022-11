A traffic stop in Westport Friday night led to a weapons and narcotics arrest.

Police pulled over Alexander Martinezcelin near Saugatuck Avenue on suspicion of using a fake license plate. They noticed a white substance on him, which led to a search.

Officers found cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cellphones, and a loaded gun in the car.

Martinezcelin is facing several charges, including sale of narcotics.