Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

In Focus: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights

The Chronicle is including photos and details of successful local hunting and fishing outings in every Thursday edition. To be included, just send photos and information to news@chronline.com. The Chronicle is also accepting submissions from all manner of outdoor recreation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Operation Green Light Launched in Thurston County in Honor of Veterans

With Veterans Day approaching, Thurston County announced it is launching Operation Green Light, a collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to support veterans, according to a news release. Starting on Nov. 11, Thurston County government buildings will be illuminated...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Public Works Announces Winter Snow Plow Plans

With winter about to descend on the region, the City of Centralia’s Public Works Department announced its snow plow strategy in a news release on Tuesday. The street department has a total of five snowplows and three sanders all mounted on dump trucks and pickup trucks. The city’s motor grader is converted to plow snow as well.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia City Council Creates Homeless Task Force

During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council voted to approve a resolution creating a Homeless Task Force to help address the rising issue of homelessness in the area. The task force’s goal will be identifying and analyzing existing resources for homeless people to find out if...
CENTRALIA, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA

Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward

According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Morton Elementary School Hosts Fishing Day for Students

Morton Elementary School isn’t normally a good fishing hole, but with the help of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Morton students got the chance to go fishing on school grounds Monday. Elementary and middle school students each had the opportunity to fish for trout out of tanks...
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Morton Voters Favor Leaving Timberland Regional Library System

Morton’s Proposition 1 was leading 59.13% to 40.87% just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. There was no substantial change as additional ballots were counted Wednesday. The “yes” vote, which supported Morton leaving the Timberland Regional Library (TRL) system, currently has 216 votes to 152 votes for “no.”
MORTON, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Nov. 10, 2022

• SUSAN MAE NUTTER, 66, Centralia, died Nov. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • FLORENCE “FONNIE” HALL, 81, Winlock, died Aug. 19 at home. Join her son, Joe, and his wife, Lori, for a service at noon Nov. 11 in the George Washington Venue at the Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Come Visit The Rolling Pin for Olympia’s Finest Culinary Goodies

Whatever the question, cooking is – almost – always the answer. Whether throwing a party, celebrating a loved one, settling in on a rainy autumn night or warming a quick pick-me-up, tasty treats are always a great idea. Food Network novice or long-time professional chef, you’ll find all the tools of the trade at The Rolling Pin on Olympia’s west side.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock

Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
WINLOCK, WA

