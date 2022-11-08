Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Focus: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights
The Chronicle is including photos and details of successful local hunting and fishing outings in every Thursday edition. To be included, just send photos and information to news@chronline.com. The Chronicle is also accepting submissions from all manner of outdoor recreation.
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
Chronicle
Operation Green Light Launched in Thurston County in Honor of Veterans
With Veterans Day approaching, Thurston County announced it is launching Operation Green Light, a collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to support veterans, according to a news release. Starting on Nov. 11, Thurston County government buildings will be illuminated...
Chronicle
Centralia Public Works Announces Winter Snow Plow Plans
With winter about to descend on the region, the City of Centralia’s Public Works Department announced its snow plow strategy in a news release on Tuesday. The street department has a total of five snowplows and three sanders all mounted on dump trucks and pickup trucks. The city’s motor grader is converted to plow snow as well.
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Baker Lauren Rogers at Gotti Sweets Wows Judges as Food Network Halloween Baking Championship Finalist
It’s a long way from Lauren Rogers Gotti Sweets cake and pastry bakery in Olympia to the Food Network studios in Knoxville, Tennessee. But Rogers was invited to make that trip to compete against 11 other bakers from around the country in season 8 of the network’s Halloween Baking Championship which aired this fall.
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Creates Homeless Task Force
During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council voted to approve a resolution creating a Homeless Task Force to help address the rising issue of homelessness in the area. The task force’s goal will be identifying and analyzing existing resources for homeless people to find out if...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA
Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
Chronicle
East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward
According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nikki Torres, Chris Corry and Gina Mosbrucker will represent Districts 14 and 15 in Olympia
Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco maintained her strong lead in the District 15 Senate race, according to updated election results Wednesday. As of 4 p.m., Torres, a strategic partnerships manager for Western Governors University, had 9,715 votes, or 69.5% of the vote in the district, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
Chronicle
Morton Elementary School Hosts Fishing Day for Students
Morton Elementary School isn’t normally a good fishing hole, but with the help of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Morton students got the chance to go fishing on school grounds Monday. Elementary and middle school students each had the opportunity to fish for trout out of tanks...
Chronicle
Morton Voters Favor Leaving Timberland Regional Library System
Morton’s Proposition 1 was leading 59.13% to 40.87% just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. There was no substantial change as additional ballots were counted Wednesday. The “yes” vote, which supported Morton leaving the Timberland Regional Library (TRL) system, currently has 216 votes to 152 votes for “no.”
Chronicle
Colder Weather in the Forecast After Wind Topples Trees and Knocks Out Power; Packwood Area Hit Hard
Multiple properties were damaged and power was knocked out for thousands following a wild wind storm that hit Packwood and other communities in Lewis and Thurston counties this past weekend. Packwood area resident Peter Charbonnier spoke to The Chronicle about the storm that blew in late Friday night, toppling trees...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
Chronicle
Officials Detail Harrowing Response to Winlock Blaze; Remaining Structure to Be Demolished
At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-person firefighter crew and a two-person medic crew from Lewis County Fire District 15 were dispatched to reports of a fire at The Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel on 104 SE Front St. in Winlock. They arrived to find smoke pouring from an upstairs...
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Nov. 10, 2022
• SUSAN MAE NUTTER, 66, Centralia, died Nov. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • FLORENCE “FONNIE” HALL, 81, Winlock, died Aug. 19 at home. Join her son, Joe, and his wife, Lori, for a service at noon Nov. 11 in the George Washington Venue at the Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
thurstontalk.com
Come Visit The Rolling Pin for Olympia’s Finest Culinary Goodies
Whatever the question, cooking is – almost – always the answer. Whether throwing a party, celebrating a loved one, settling in on a rainy autumn night or warming a quick pick-me-up, tasty treats are always a great idea. Food Network novice or long-time professional chef, you’ll find all the tools of the trade at The Rolling Pin on Olympia’s west side.
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Chronicle
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock
Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
