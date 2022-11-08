Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football defensive grades: Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig star in Badgers 23-10 win over Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers had a strong victory against the Maryland Terrapins, dominating to the tune of a 23-10 game at Camp Randall Stadium to push the Badgers into second place in the Big 10 West. With poor weather conditions, the Badgers needed to dominate the trenches to give themselves an...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa in Week 11
The Wisconsin Badgers kick off Trophy SZN on the road this week as they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. At the beginning of the year it appeared this game would be one that would decide the Big Ten West, but instead both teams come in barely clinging to any chance at the division title. The loser of this contest will be out of the running, but the winner will still have the slightest of shots.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
After a shaky start, Badgers CB Jay Shaw is finding his ground
When announcing his transfer in the offseason, cornerback Jay Shaw was expected to take this Badgers defense to the level of consistency they had seen in years past following the departure of several defensive backs. Following a season in which he was named a second-team All-Pac 12 player, Shaw was...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 382: Wisconsin football & Men’s Basketball pick up big wins
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to discuss after a busy few days of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we discuss a recent big recruiting win as the Badgers picked up a commitment from 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue Monday evening. After that, we recap the Badgers dominating win over the Maryland Terps this past Saturday and break down what stood out from their impressive win.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
fortatkinsononline.com
Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat
Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Following in his dad’s footsteps
OCONOMOWOC – Josh Michels, 21, started building cars when he was just 13 years old after following his dad, Mike Michels, who started at the age of 14. The father and son duo have also founded Michels Auto Design, a custom shop in Pewaukee, and Josh recently won the 2022 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Championship in Las Vegas.
‘Into the Deep’ plan aims to shape future of Diocese of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — As the number of people filling the pews at Catholic churches in the Madison area falls, the Diocese of Madison is in the midst of a consolidation plan that church leaders hope will put them on a sustainable long-term path forward. The effort, dubbed “Into the Deep,” is evaluating how the diocese can best invest its resources...
Teams share initial ideas for Lake Monona waterfront redesign
MADISON, Wis. — Three design teams shared their visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at the second meeting for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge Monday night. Agency Landscape + Planning, James Corner Field Operations, and Sasaki Associates shared their initial ideas for a redesign of Lake Monona’s waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park in Madison. The ideas...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern
WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County advisory referendum passes
WAUKESHA – Both questions for the Waukesha County referendum passed in Tuesday’s election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office. Question one asked, “Should...
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
Comments / 0