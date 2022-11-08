ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse

General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
The Independent

Twitter is asking dozens of laid off workers to return days after firing half its workforce, report says OLD

Twitter is reportedly asking dozens of its laid-off employees to come back to work with the company again, days after it fired nearly half its workforce.Some of the staff being asked to return were laid off by mistake and others are employees whose work may be needed to build new features on the platform that the company’s new boss Elon Musk envisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Merely days after closing the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn and becoming the new owner of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX chief began mass layoffs at the company...
TheDailyBeast

Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn

As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
petapixel.com

Zuckerberg Apologizes as Meta Sends Email at Dawn Laying off 11,000 Staff

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to employees after the company confirmed it would lay off 11,000 staff, equivalent to 13 percent of its workforce. Zuckerberg told executives in a meeting on Tuesday that broad cuts of 11,000 jobs would be announced, with recruiting and business teams to face major losses.
The Independent

Elon Musk news - live: Musk dumps $4bn worth of shares in Tesla shares as personal wealth drops below $200bn

Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections. The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Elon Musk vows to ban deception on Twitter after launching $8 verification

Elon Musk said Twitter would remove any accounts involved in deception “at least temporarily” after the company launched its $8 per month verification program on Wednesday following the conclusion of Tuesday’s Senate and Gubernatorial elections. In a Spaces presentation labeled “Elon Q&A: Advertising and the Future” on...
Deadline

Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
protocol.com

Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.

Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter submits paperwork to enter the payments business

Elon Musk may seem fully preoccupied with Twitter Blue and its infamous checkmark system for now, but behind the scenes, the social media company seems to be laying the foundation for something more ambitious. As noted in recent reports, Twitter filed registration paperwork last week to pave the way for the company to process payments.

