The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter slashed 90% of employees in India over the weekend, sources told Bloomberg. Twitter had about 200 staff in the country but now only about 12 remain, per the report. About 70% of the layoffs in India were in the product and engineering team, it added. Twitter has...
Billionaire IAC chairman Barry Diller says Elon Musk bought Twitter as a toy: 'How long he will use it, like toys, we don't really know'
Billionaire IAC chairman Barry Diller has mixed feelings about Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. On CNBC's Squawk Box, Diller said Musk "bought a toy, and how long he will use it, like toys, we don't really know." Diller also said pursuing Musk's aspirations to make a super-app out of Twitter will...
Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
I'm one of 11,000 people Meta just laid off. It was an incredibly emotional experience, but I felt Mark Zuckerberg handled it with humanity.
On Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to lay off 13% of the company's workforce. One recruiter whose team was "decimated" said it's been difficult to walk away from their dream job. They say it sucks to be laid off, but they respect Zuckerberg's transparency and accountability. This as-told-to...
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Surprise, surprise: Elon Musk attacks journalists instead of owning up to sharing fake news
In a Twitter space session hosted by Elon Musk today, the new man in charge of the platform addressed his concerns over journalism, seemingly referencing the fake news story he recently shared. After Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in his home two weeks ago, Musk suggested that...
Twitter is asking dozens of laid off workers to return days after firing half its workforce, report says OLD
Twitter is reportedly asking dozens of its laid-off employees to come back to work with the company again, days after it fired nearly half its workforce.Some of the staff being asked to return were laid off by mistake and others are employees whose work may be needed to build new features on the platform that the company’s new boss Elon Musk envisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Merely days after closing the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn and becoming the new owner of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX chief began mass layoffs at the company...
Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn
As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
Zuckerberg Apologizes as Meta Sends Email at Dawn Laying off 11,000 Staff
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to employees after the company confirmed it would lay off 11,000 staff, equivalent to 13 percent of its workforce. Zuckerberg told executives in a meeting on Tuesday that broad cuts of 11,000 jobs would be announced, with recruiting and business teams to face major losses.
A laid-off Twitter employee filed an NLRB complaint alleging he was fired for helping fellow staff 'protect themselves'
Just hours before being fired, Emmanuel Cornet had shared a browser extension with Twitter staff that made downloading work emails quicker, he said.
Verified Twitter accounts have lost the ability to change display name or profile picture and it’s anyone’s guess why
Over the last 24 hours, many public figures have gone to war with Elon Musk, rebranding as parody accounts to mock the new site owner, but it would seem that this is no longer possible as restrictions have seemingly been put in place for verified accounts. Right now, verified users...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Thousands Have Joined Mastodon Since Twitter Changed Hands. Its Founder Has a Vision for Democratizing Social Media
Founder Eugen Rochko says the recent influx of users following Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has been a vindication
Elon Musk news - live: Musk dumps $4bn worth of shares in Tesla shares as personal wealth drops below $200bn
Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections. The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
Biden thinks Elon Musk’s relationships with other nations “worthy of being looked at.”
U.S. President Biden said that he thinks Elon Musk’s relationships with other nations are “worthy of being looked at,” during a White House press conference on Wednesday. During the press conference, the president was asked, “Do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. national security,...
Elon Musk vows to ban deception on Twitter after launching $8 verification
Elon Musk said Twitter would remove any accounts involved in deception “at least temporarily” after the company launched its $8 per month verification program on Wednesday following the conclusion of Tuesday’s Senate and Gubernatorial elections. In a Spaces presentation labeled “Elon Q&A: Advertising and the Future” on...
Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform
New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.
Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
Elon Musk’s Twitter submits paperwork to enter the payments business
Elon Musk may seem fully preoccupied with Twitter Blue and its infamous checkmark system for now, but behind the scenes, the social media company seems to be laying the foundation for something more ambitious. As noted in recent reports, Twitter filed registration paperwork last week to pave the way for the company to process payments.
