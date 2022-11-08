Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners coach Porter Moser wants offensive efficiency, 'downhill' guards against Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Porter Moser is looking for offensive efficiency following Oklahoma’s (0-1) 52-51 loss to Sam Houston State on Monday. The Sooners were ahead 14 points against the Bearkats with 9:44 remaining in the game. They collapsed, however, after Sam Houston State went on a 23-8 run, stealing the game in the final seconds on a 3-pointer from Lamar Wilkerson.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners display growth, extend win streak to 3 in tough 5-set battle with Texas Tech
Oklahoma hit rock bottom in its 3-1 loss to Baylor on Oct. 26, staring at a brutal six-game losing streak and owning only one win in conference play. But ever since, the Sooners have been on a tear and(14-10, 4-8 Big 12) continued their three game winning streak in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 win over Texas Tech (14-11, 3-9) on Wednesday night in Norman. OU’s young roster appears to be rounding into form as the end of the season approaches after a challenging five-set victory.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel continues to 'trust the process' amid Sooners' struggles in 1st season under Brent Venables
When Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma to reunite with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby this offseason he couldn’t have envisioned the hardships the 2022 season would bring. OU has lost four games for just the fourth time in 22 years after staff changes and roster turnover prior to the season.
oklahoma Sooner
Baranczyk Signs Two Top Prospects in Williams and Allen
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of two of the nation's top 2023 prospects on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. The Sooners received signed National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who are now officially set...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables playing 'long game' like Bob Stoops before him, steering Sooners toward strong finish
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t a stranger to battling adversity over the course of a season in Norman. In both the 2005 and 2009 seasons, with Venables as defensive coordinator, the Sooners had three or more losses heading into their 10th contest. Venables remembered Tuesday some of the lessons...
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Hears Criticism, But Players Shouldn't Allow Themselves To
Whether the Sooners were 9-0 or 5-4, the players should avoid falling into the trap of believing the things that are written and said about them and stick to the process.
Oklahoma Signing Day roundup: Edmond North girls basketball standout officially headed to North Carolina State
By Michael Kinney Photo of Edmond North's Laci Steele EDMOND - Laci Steele just sat there waiting for her turn. The Edmond North basketball standout was decked out in a red sweater and surrounded by photos, streamers and balloons while listening to her long-time coach, Pete Papahronis, ...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Former Sooners 4-star pledge Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas
Colton Vasek, a four-star Oklahoma defensive line pledge, flipped his commitment to Texas on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter. Vasek, an Austin, Texas, native, attends Westlake High School. He's ranked the No. 127 recruit nationally, and the No. 17 edge rusher in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
oklahoma Sooner
Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
Sperry youth football coach taking legal action after team's suspension
A local youth football coach is taking legal action after his 5th and 6th-grade team was suspended from playoffs, after another coach on the same team, got in trouble with the league.
kfdi.com
FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma
Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
publicradiotulsa.org
Election results for Tulsa races
Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
OHP: Out-of-state driver caught going 109 MPH
An out-of-state driver is paying a hefty fine after he was caught speeding near Sapulpa.
