Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger speaks on Community Center and Public Library proposal on November ballot

Detroit Lakes City Council denies rezoning request for 119-unit senior living community
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has voted 6-3 to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community. Eventide wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive along the lake, but...
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
Incumbents rule Moorhead city council election, newcomer takes vacant seat
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead City Council incumbents and one newcomer easily won their seats in Tuesday’s election. In Ward 1, Ryan Nelson defeated challenger Siham Amedy with nearly 61% of the vote. Council Member Shelly Dahlquist didn’t run for reelection. In Ward 2, Heather Nesemeier kept her...
Demolition scheduled Mon. for 55 year-old Island Park ‘community gift’ theater
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) building in Island Park is being torn down this week and early next, nearly three years after the wooden beams in the roof of the Emma K. Herbst Playhouse failed during a performance of A Christmas Carol. FMCT brought in contractors...
West Fargo Schools to hold remote learning Thursday
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools students are set to learn remotely Thursday in the wake of the season's first winter storm moving into the area. The District tells WDAY Radio that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners, per the inclement weather schedules found on the District Calendar page of the School District's website.
Fargo School Board to discuss Superintendent's performance, FEA contract talks at meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo School Board may be having a busy night Tuesday, but it won't be because of the election this time around. The board is set to hold their annual review of Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi's job performance. For all intents and purposes, he is expected to get a satisfactory report by board members.
Fargo Airport Authority Director: We are looking at plans to build a parking garage
(Fargo, ND) -- Hector International Airport is considering plans to build a parking structure for travelers in our region. Shawn Dobberstein, Fargo's Airport Authority Director, joined WDAY Radio's Thursday's with Tony. He spoke about a proposed plan for a parking garage that could be built at Fargo's Airport. Dobberstein says the airport is considering updating their master plan construction project to include the parking garage, but it would come at a heavy cost.
INCUMBENTS DOMINATE ELECTION IN CROOKSTON AREA
MAYOR – — Incumbent Mayor Dale Stainbrook won reelection by 392 votes over current City Councilman Clayton Briggs. Stainbrook will get his. Stainbrook was taken aback by the results but was thankful that the city believes he has done a well enough job in the two years after he was appointed as the mayor and looks forward to serving as the mayor once again. With the chance to serve another term for the city, Stainbrook looks forward to continuing more of the work he and the council have begun this year. “It’s a big thing with the housing, childcare, and Ag Innovation Campus. They’re going to be up and running soon, which will hopefully be a spinoff business,” Dale Stainbrook explained. “They’re also going to be looking for housing and the daycare, and hopefully, Epitome Energy comes on board, and we’ll see how that goes. I think if we can get some major players that bring employment into the city, I feel that it’ll be robust for our downtown, and maybe we’ll get some smaller spinoff businesses.”
West Fargo City Commissioner expresses relief after voters approve sales tax hike
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo city commissioner is expressing relief after voters approved a sales tax increase, with the additional funds going toward police and fire services. "We didn't want to keep increasing property taxes to pay for this, so that is why we came up with this idea of increasing sales tax instead. But of course not everybody is going to agree with that, so I think that's why it was a bit controversial and close. But I think it really was good that it passed," said City Commissioner Mandy George.
Down Goes ‘old’ Becker County Museum
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The “old” Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes was torn down, Wednesday morning. The Museum is being replaced with a new 30,000 square foot building at a cost of $6.4 million. “This project is a decade or more old, it’s a long time...
Voting wait times vary across Cass County (updated every 30 minutes)
FARGO (KFGO) – Wait times at the polls vary around the area, according to Cass County’s elections dashboard. The longest wait time right now is at Calvary United Methodist Church in far south Fargo where the wait is 90 minutes. Wait times are an hour at the Horace Fire and Rescue Event Center and Fargo Dome. Red River Valley Fair voters are waiting 40 minutes.
West Fargo, Moorhead voters approve 1/2 percent sales tax increase
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Voters in West Fargo and Moorhead approved 0.5 percent sales tax increases Tuesday. In West Fargo, the funds will go exclusively for police and fire operations, equipment, and buildings. The increase in Moorhead will go toward funding a new Community Center/Public Library. The final vote...
Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case
(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
Otter Tail County, MN Single-Sort Recycling Project Begins
The Solid Waste Department has started work on the Single-Sort Recycling Grant that was awarded earlier this year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The grant funds will support expansion of the single-sort recycling program to more county residents and businesses. One of the first tasks of the project is gathering input from diverse stakeholders from across the county. To solicit this input, an advisory committee made up of community stakeholders was formed and had its first meeting in early October to learn about and give input on the planning process. The Advisory committee will meet several times over the coming months to provide input and feedback on the planning process.
Confusion with ND voter ID requirements at the polls
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – John Saurer of Wahpeton was not allowed to vote with a valid North Carolina driver’s license and a utility bill with his North Dakota address on it on Election Day. He was given a provisional ballot. Saurer’s vote will count if he provides a...
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
Voter turnout up slightly for North Dakota, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, and that held true across both Minnesota and North Dakota as well. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
I-29 closed between Grand Forks, Fargo due to Winter Weather
(Fargo, ND) -- It didn't take long for I-29 to get bad enough for officials to shut it down. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the highway from Grand Forks to Fargo is closed as blowing snow, freezing rain, and more severe winter weather rolls through the area. The...
Moorhead Schools to start two hours late as winter weather approaches
(Moorhead, MN) -- Winter Weather is set to rear its head in the FM Metro, and one local school district is already planning delays. The Moorhead Area Public School District tells WDAY Radio that public and non-public schools and buses will start two hours late Thursday. This is in response to the expected freezing rain, and snow moving into the area.
