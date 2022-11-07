ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9ipP_0j2K41GO00

Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that McAfee's former teammate Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts .

"Whoa," McAfee said.

Rapoport asked the former Colts punter if he'd missed any calls from Colts owner Jim Irsay recently.

"No, I've not been asked to join the coaching staff," he said. "If Jeff would like to extend the invite, he knows the check is going to have to be very big. He will not have access to that in the middle of the season."

McAfee said Saturday is "beloved in Indianapolis."

OPINION: Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim is slap in the face of Black coaches

MORE: Jeff Saturday’s recent Raiders tweet is too funny now that he’ll coach against them Sunday

OPINION: If Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich had to go, and he did, so does GM Chris Ballard

"He was the man that was a captain not only in the locker room, but for the entire league (in the NFL Players Association). He's the reason why the original CBA got done like 13 years ago, when allegedly he walked up to the table and said, ‘Let’s put our swords down. Let's get a deal done here for the good of the NFL and for the good of our fans.’ Jeff Saturday has been on television. Obviously he's incredibly handsome. He's charming. He's lost 150 pounds, looks like an incredibly different person. He's got blue eyes that are gorgeous. He is beloved in Indianapolis."

Here's how McAfee imagined Irsay's decision-making process.

"Jim Irsay probably reached out to Peyton. ‘Hey, you want to coach, brother?’ ‘I can't do that.' He reached out to maybe Tarik Glen who was just in town for the Ring of Honor. Tarik’s like, ‘I’m not going to coach.’ ‘Hey, (Dwight) Freeney you want to coach?’ He’s like, ‘Eh, I’ve still got 15-20 golf rounds I’ve got to do.' Robert Mathis? 'I don't know if it's time for me.' 'Hey, Jeff, you want to coach? I've been sending out an email to everybody that is in our Ring of Honor. Just wondering if anybody wants to come join us in here.' Jeff Saturday's like. “High school season just ended. I got nothing else to do. I'll come in there.'”

McAfee said he's "pumped" for Saturday.

"I'm pumped for Jeff. Let's go. I didn't know what they were gonna do. Obviously Gus Bradley has been a head coach multiple times in the past. He's on the staff, first year as defense coordinator. Maybe he's gonna be head coach. Bubba Ventrone, special teams coordinator has had a lot of success. People have looked at him to be a head coach, thought maybe he was going to be head coach. Jim Irsay goes, ‘We're thinking outside the box, thinking outside of the building, thinking outside of the team. Let's bring something back from the past that’s a staple of greatness. Let's bring back Jeff Saturday. I appreciate that. Hey, good luck out there, Jeff. Maybe he’ll suit up, too.'"

Here's more from McAfee (the language is a bit salty so be prepared before you hit play):

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Owner Jim Irsay emphatically denies notion Colts are tanking

It sure looks like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to throw the towel in on this season. If he's not taking his team, he's certainly not actively trying to win any more games. Don't tell that to Irsay, though, because according to new reporting from The Athletic, "tanking"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Jim Irsay answers for Jeff Saturday’s lack of experience

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world on Monday when they announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over as the team’s interim head coach after the Colts fired former head coach Frank Reich. The move faced plenty of backlash and scrutiny as Saturday has very little coaching experience, especially compared to several of his more-qualified Black colleagues – some even within the organization.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

670K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy