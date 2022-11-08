Authorities found inhalants and pills near Aaron Carter's body, sources said. The singer had previously discussed his struggles with huffing.

Aaron Carter at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Deputies found inhalants and medications near Aaron Carter after his death, according to reports.

The singer had previously been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health.

Carter's cause of death is still listed as "pending," as authorities investigate the circumstances.

Authorities found evidence of compressed air and pills near Aaron Carter's body after a housekeeper discovered the former teen idol dead in his bathtub on Saturday, according to reports.

A source familiar with the investigation told The Los Angeles Times that responding deputies discovered inhalants and medications in the master bedroom and bathroom of Carter's California home. It was not immediately clear what type of pills were present.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies said they received a call around 11 a.m. on Saturday from a housekeeper who discovered Carter unresponsive. His body had been in the bathtub for some time before authorities arrived, the source told The LA Times.

A representative for the LA County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment regarding the reports of inhalants and pills at the scene.

Carter's official cause of death is still listed as deferred, pending additional investigation on the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's website.

The singer, best known for his teen pop and hip-hop hits from the early 2000s, had previously spoken about his struggles with addiction and mental health.

In a 2019 episode of "The Doctors," Carter discussed his past addiction to huffing. He said his late sister Leslie, who died of a prescription drug overdose at the age of 25 in 2012, first introduced him to inhalant abuse when he was a teenager.

"I was huffing because I was really fucking stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse," Carter said at the time. "I was huffing because I'm a drug addict."

In that same episode, he revealed that he had been diagnosed and was taking medications for dissociative-identity disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety, according to People magazine.

In September, Carter said he had enrolled in rehab for the fifth time in an effort to be reunited with his 10-month-old son who was living with his fiancée's mother under court order. Carter's return to rehab was seemingly part of his attempt to begin a "new chapter."

Just over a week before his death, Carter tweeted about plans to sell his home and begin anew.

"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," he tweeted on October 29. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Carter's death, sources told The LA Times, and toxicology results from his autopsy could take several weeks.