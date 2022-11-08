ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities found inhalants and pills near Aaron Carter's body, sources said. The singer had previously discussed his struggles with huffing.

By Erin Snodgrass
 3 days ago

Aaron Carter at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

  • Deputies found inhalants and medications near Aaron Carter after his death, according to reports.
  • The singer had previously been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health.
  • Carter's cause of death is still listed as "pending," as authorities investigate the circumstances.

Authorities found evidence of compressed air and pills near Aaron Carter's body after a housekeeper discovered the former teen idol dead in his bathtub on Saturday, according to reports.

A source familiar with the investigation told The Los Angeles Times that responding deputies discovered inhalants and medications in the master bedroom and bathroom of Carter's California home. It was not immediately clear what type of pills were present.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies said they received a call around 11 a.m. on Saturday from a housekeeper who discovered Carter unresponsive. His body had been in the bathtub for some time before authorities arrived, the source told The LA Times.

A representative for the LA County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment regarding the reports of inhalants and pills at the scene.

Carter's official cause of death is still listed as deferred, pending additional investigation on the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's website.

The singer, best known for his teen pop and hip-hop hits from the early 2000s, had previously spoken about his struggles with addiction and mental health.

In a 2019 episode of "The Doctors," Carter discussed his past addiction to huffing. He said his late sister Leslie, who died of a prescription drug overdose at the age of 25 in 2012, first introduced him to inhalant abuse when he was a teenager.

"I was huffing because I was really fucking stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse," Carter said at the time. "I was huffing because I'm a drug addict."

In that same episode, he revealed that he had been diagnosed and was taking medications for dissociative-identity disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety, according to People magazine.

In September, Carter said he had enrolled in rehab for the fifth time in an effort to be reunited with his 10-month-old son who was living with his fiancée's mother under court order. Carter's return to rehab was seemingly part of his attempt to begin a "new chapter."

Just over a week before his death, Carter tweeted about plans to sell his home and begin anew.

"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," he tweeted on October 29. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Carter's death, sources told The LA Times, and toxicology results from his autopsy could take several weeks.

Comments / 169

Billp2828
2d ago

what's the deal with celebrities doing drugs then taking a bath? it seems to happen alot. is it really a thing to do or is it an easy way to cover up a murder?

Reply(12)
43
Susan Salyers
2d ago

I find it really sad that when he was alive not one word on u tube the news or anything on social media..now that's all you see about this troubled man...maybe you people should have listened to him when he was alive and maybe he could have been saved...you have doctors and professional doctors talking about him now that he isn't here anymore...they are coming out of the wood works all over social media trying to get 15 minutes of fame on a troubled man who they didn't know...you should of paid more attention to him when he was alive reaching out for help....

Reply(7)
37
AP_001183.d5bffab7795d40bf88a465ecde4788a8.1314
3d ago

This is horrible I lost my Grandma in the beginning of the year of old age and my brother just passed 3 days before Aaron was found from a self inflicted gun shot found it doesn’t make any since and neither does this

Reply(12)
23
