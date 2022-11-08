Read full article on original website
PinkCocoa1
3d ago
This isn't the first time, that people from the United States have suspiciously died in Mexico. I remember a few years ago, that many people were found dead, or died, in well known resorts. I just hope that the embassy, and country, TRULY find out what happened to these people and give their families some closure.RIP🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Susan ONeill Mayo
3d ago
This is tragic. My prayers are for the families and friends of the deceased. I hope that the Mexican authorities will fully investigate and determine what happened.
emma micks
3d ago
man, my daughter went to school with her. She was the first girl who made my daughter feel welcome at Kellam rode together to graduation. Prayer to the family and healing. I know what it's like to lose a child. I lost my son too..
