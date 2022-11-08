Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is proud to announce that seven Habitat for Humanity of Craven County homeowners have made their final mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the “Fund for Humanity” which allows Habitat Craven County to continue to build affordable homes for qualified families. Sheila McDavid, Letice Noble, Jaequon Koonce, Cynthia Irving, Y’Lia R’Cam, Dianne Richardson, and Desiree Green have all contributed to the “Fund for Humanity” by satisfying their mortgage and will celebrate with a symbolic mortgage burning.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO