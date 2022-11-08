Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower
— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
coastalreview.org
Emerald Isle board hears plan for 30-acre, forested park
EMERALD ISLE – Town commissioners plan to hear from the public again before deciding on the next step for McLean-Spell Park. The 30-acre, sound-side maritime forest is the largest undeveloped track in town. Mayor Jason Holland said Tuesday during the meeting, which was held in-person and streamed live on...
newbernnow.com
NC Board of Elections Held Emergency Meeting After Craven County Precinct Temporarily Ran Out of Ballots
People heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the Town of River Bend, NC were unable to vote at that time because the precinct ran out of ballots at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots were delivered at 4 p.m. by Craven County Board of Elections personnel.
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
thewashingtondailynews.com
Candidates weigh in on election night results
Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
newbernnow.com
Craven County Buildings Illuminated in Support of Veterans During Operation Green Light
Craven County announced the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, the Craven County Administration Building, the Craven County Courthouse and Craven County Veterans Services was illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Craven County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
WITN
Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
newbernnow.com
NC History Theater Presents “The Miscreants’ Christmas”
Father Christmas has been kidnapped! And it’s only a week ‘til Christmas! Facing disaster, Mother Christmas calls the Council of Fictional Christmas Characters to solve the crime in this comical Yuletide mystery spoof. The North Carolina History Theater takes this bright Bill Hand comedy on the road just...
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership
In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
newbernnow.com
Craven Habitat for Humanity to Celebrate Mortgage Satisfactions
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is proud to announce that seven Habitat for Humanity of Craven County homeowners have made their final mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the “Fund for Humanity” which allows Habitat Craven County to continue to build affordable homes for qualified families. Sheila McDavid, Letice Noble, Jaequon Koonce, Cynthia Irving, Y’Lia R’Cam, Dianne Richardson, and Desiree Green have all contributed to the “Fund for Humanity” by satisfying their mortgage and will celebrate with a symbolic mortgage burning.
WITN
Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
NC county precinct runs out of ballots, voting time extended
State statute allows the SBE to extend time if voting is interrupted by at least 15 minutes.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 7, 8 & 9
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Republicans sweep 2022 midterm elections in Carteret County
BEAUFORT - It was a resounding day of success for Republicans in Carteret County as citizens made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm general election. As of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 32,098 ballots had been counted countywide, representing 58.76% of registered voters. That includes mail-in ballots received before election day and 26 of 26 precincts reporting results. Results will be considered unofficial, however, until municipal Canvass Day on Nov. 17.
newbernnow.com
Section Available to Recognize Nonprofits at No Cost in New, Print Newspaper — Deadline Nov 10
New Bern Now appreciates the work that so many local nonprofit organizations do in our community. Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 29, 2022. In light of this special day, we are setting aside a section in the Navigator, our new local newspaper, to recognize local charities. If you are an...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
