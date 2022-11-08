ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower

— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
BEAUFORT, NC
Emerald Isle board hears plan for 30-acre, forested park

EMERALD ISLE – Town commissioners plan to hear from the public again before deciding on the next step for McLean-Spell Park. The 30-acre, sound-side maritime forest is the largest undeveloped track in town. Mayor Jason Holland said Tuesday during the meeting, which was held in-person and streamed live on...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Candidates weigh in on election night results

Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Craven County Buildings Illuminated in Support of Veterans During Operation Green Light

Craven County announced the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, the Craven County Administration Building, the Craven County Courthouse and Craven County Veterans Services was illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Craven County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
NC History Theater Presents “The Miscreants’ Christmas”

Father Christmas has been kidnapped! And it’s only a week ‘til Christmas! Facing disaster, Mother Christmas calls the Council of Fictional Christmas Characters to solve the crime in this comical Yuletide mystery spoof. The North Carolina History Theater takes this bright Bill Hand comedy on the road just...
NEWPORT, NC
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Craven Habitat for Humanity to Celebrate Mortgage Satisfactions

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is proud to announce that seven Habitat for Humanity of Craven County homeowners have made their final mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the “Fund for Humanity” which allows Habitat Craven County to continue to build affordable homes for qualified families. Sheila McDavid, Letice Noble, Jaequon Koonce, Cynthia Irving, Y’Lia R’Cam, Dianne Richardson, and Desiree Green have all contributed to the “Fund for Humanity” by satisfying their mortgage and will celebrate with a symbolic mortgage burning.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
NEW BERN, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 7, 8 & 9

Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Republicans sweep 2022 midterm elections in Carteret County

BEAUFORT - It was a resounding day of success for Republicans in Carteret County as citizens made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm general election. As of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 32,098 ballots had been counted countywide, representing 58.76% of registered voters. That includes mail-in ballots received before election day and 26 of 26 precincts reporting results. Results will be considered unofficial, however, until municipal Canvass Day on Nov. 17.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC

