WCAX
South End startup hopes to bring apparel manufacturing back to the Queen City
WCAX
New COTS director brings message of change
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash - clipped version
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
WCAX
State releases roadmap for improving Alzheimer’s care in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new road map for improving Alzheimer’s disease care in Vermont. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death in Vermont. In 2020, an estimated 13,000 Vermont seniors, or about 10%, had Alzheimer’s. Projections show by 2025, there will be about...
WCAX
New York police searching for missing North Country woman
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
WCAX
State sees power storage as part of solution to meet green energy goals
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop.
WCAX
New York animal shelters getting money to upgrade
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some rescue pets in New York will get better places to stay while they wait for their forever homes. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $5 million is being given to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies in the state to support shelter improvements. This is...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Updated: 6 hours ago.
WCAX
Working group wants Vermonters to weigh in on eating disorder treatment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group aimed at improving treatment for eating disorders in Vermont wants to hear from you. We’ve told you about Vermont’s ongoing effort to assess the need for eating disorder care here in the state. In my reporting earlier this year, providers, patients and their families all said Vermont needs more.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
St. Albans' New Hard'ack Pool Makes a Splash — Even in the Winter
Early on a chilly morning in late October, three cars sat in the otherwise empty parking lot of the Hard'ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. In a few short months, maybe even weeks, the lot would be full, and the echo of chirping crickets would give way to the clatter of sledders, skiers and snowboarders on Aldis Hill, a popular winter destination for Franklin County families.
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years. The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night.
WCAX
Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Charity Clark won the race for Vermont attorney general Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position. Clark received 65% of the vote over her Republican challenger Michael Tagliavia. Clark has worked in the attorney general’s office for the last eight years, most recently...
WCAX
Do near identical outcomes in Vermont political races show level of partisan divide?
Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years. The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night.
