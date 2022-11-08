ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

South End startup hopes to bring apparel manufacturing back to the Queen City

Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
New COTS director brings message of change

Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash - clipped version

Former Springfield cop stripped of certification

State releases roadmap for improving Alzheimer’s care in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new road map for improving Alzheimer’s disease care in Vermont. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death in Vermont. In 2020, an estimated 13,000 Vermont seniors, or about 10%, had Alzheimer’s. Projections show by 2025, there will be about...
New York police searching for missing North Country woman

Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
State sees power storage as part of solution to meet green energy goals

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

New York animal shelters getting money to upgrade

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some rescue pets in New York will get better places to stay while they wait for their forever homes. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $5 million is being given to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies in the state to support shelter improvements. This is...
Thursday Weathercast

Working group wants Vermonters to weigh in on eating disorder treatment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group aimed at improving treatment for eating disorders in Vermont wants to hear from you. We’ve told you about Vermont’s ongoing effort to assess the need for eating disorder care here in the state. In my reporting earlier this year, providers, patients and their families all said Vermont needs more.
St. Albans' New Hard'ack Pool Makes a Splash — Even in the Winter

Early on a chilly morning in late October, three cars sat in the otherwise empty parking lot of the Hard'ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. In a few short months, maybe even weeks, the lot would be full, and the echo of chirping crickets would give way to the clatter of sledders, skiers and snowboarders on Aldis Hill, a popular winter destination for Franklin County families.
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
Wednesday Weathercast

Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years. The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night. Votes...
Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Charity Clark won the race for Vermont attorney general Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position. Clark received 65% of the vote over her Republican challenger Michael Tagliavia. Clark has worked in the attorney general’s office for the last eight years, most recently...
