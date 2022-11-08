Read full article on original website
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
WITN
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
cbs17
Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
jocoreport.com
Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
kmaland.com
North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit
(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
cbs17
Police say 3 people spent counterfeit money at Roanoke Rapids store; investigation underway
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after they say three people spent counterfeit money at a store. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that it is asking the public for help in identifying the people they say spent the fake money at a store on Julian R. Allsbrook Highway.
cbs17
Rocky Mount man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police. On Thursday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a suspicious event at the Food Lion located at 3936 Bishop Road.
WITN
Man arrested on numerous charges after failure to stop for law enforcement
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Departments Narcotics Division and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division say they arrested a man while trying to conduct a traffic stop. Omar Ponton, 29, failed to stop for law enforcement and police say he threw items from the...
cbs17
Traffic accident turns into gunshot wound for Wendell driver, police say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — What was originally reported as a traffic accident turned into a gunshot wound to the head for one driver in Wendell. At approximately 11 a.m., the Wendell Police Department responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Wendell Falls Parkway and Martin Pond Road.
WITN
Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division say they arrested a man after they found 62 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia. Taurs Price, 27, was stopped by police near Roanoke Avenue and Oak Street. According to police, they had probable cause to search Price’s...
WITN
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
WITN
Gun taken from student on Edgecombe Co. high school campus, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gun was taken from a student on their high school campus on Wednesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Richard Johnson, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with gun on educational property and has been given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
cbs17
Student arrested for bringing gun to Edgecombe County high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday for bringing a gun to his high school. A tip led school administrators and Southwest Edgecombe County High School resource officer to the discovery of the gun, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Richard Jamal...
WRAL
Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
Ayden police investigating after man found shot
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police said they were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital just after noon on Wednesday. Police said in a media release that they responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found a […]
cbs17
Shooter suspected of killing Raleigh woman, named ‘Tadpole,’ sought by police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of...
Wake trial for execution-style killing of NC rapper and 2nd man ends in mistrial
Now the defendant has to decide whether to accept a plea deal offer or risk another trial.
Raleigh police seek help tracking down suspect linked to woman's shooting death
Raleigh police are requesting the public's help in finding a man suspected of a fatal shooting on Bragg Street.
North Carolina woman accused of abusing children with objects, leaving 1 child on ventilator
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old woman faces child abuse charges after allegedly causing multiple injuries to two children, leaving one child on a ventilator. According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to a hospital to a report of a child injured due to assault. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there was another victim of abuse.
