Edgecombe County, NC

WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
NASH COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody

CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
kmaland.com

North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit

(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WITN

Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division say they arrested a man after they found 62 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia. Taurs Price, 27, was stopped by police near Roanoke Avenue and Oak Street. According to police, they had probable cause to search Price’s...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
WENDELL, NC
WNCT

Ayden police investigating after man found shot

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police said they were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital just after noon on Wednesday. Police said in a media release that they responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found a […]
AYDEN, NC
truecrimedaily

North Carolina woman accused of abusing children with objects, leaving 1 child on ventilator

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old woman faces child abuse charges after allegedly causing multiple injuries to two children, leaving one child on a ventilator. According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to a hospital to a report of a child injured due to assault. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there was another victim of abuse.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

