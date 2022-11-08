Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Wednesday. The crash happened on Antonio Street at around 10 a.m. According to the mayor, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was identified as the male passenger.
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
cbs4local.com
Police identify teen who remains in critical condition after crash with Sun Metro bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified the teen who was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a Sun Metro Brio bus in far east El Paso on Tuesday. Officials identified the teen as 16-year-old Antonio Joel Estupinan. He remains in critical...
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro Bus crash in far east El Paso sends at least 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro Brio bus and a vehicle crashed on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Emergency fire dispatch said three people...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police release cause of Sun Metro Brio and sedan crash in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver struck by a city bus in far east El Paso caused the wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A Sun Metro Brio and a 2002 Chevy Impala wrecked into a rock wall along the 3800 Rich Beem Boulevard. El Paso police said...
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso Monday evening. The crash happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery at around 4 p.m.
cbs4local.com
Controversial housing development in Sunland Park sparks El Paso to update traffic study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Discussions continue on the controversial subdivision being developed near the Texas and New Mexico state line in Sunland Park. The Sun River Estates neighborhood raised concerns from El Paso residents living along Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in the Upper Valley. The new...
KVIA
El Paso police: Thousands of pills of fentanyl found in car with man asleep at wheel, engine on
EL PASO, Texas -- A man asleep in the driver's seat of a car facing against traffic while holding a handgun was found in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills, according to El Paso police. Police arrested 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz after finding him Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. at the 100...
KVIA
Single vehicle crash in downtown El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was seriously injured after a crash in downtown El Paso early Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 p.m. at the I-10 West downtown exit. Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. Police said the victim was ejected from their vehicle as was taken...
UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup
Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after thrown from vehicle on I-10 west at Piedras
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — One person died they were thrown from a vehicle along Interstate 10. El Paso police Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the deadly scene early Tuesday morning at I-10 West at Piedras. Two vehicles were involved, according to fire dispatch. Traffic was diverted off...
cbs4local.com
Crash shuts down I-10 west at downtown exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Interstate 10 west at downtown exit ramp was closed due to a crash Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One vehicle was involved and one person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, emergency fire dispatch said. The downtown...
cbs4local.com
Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
Comments / 0