El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
ANTHONY, TX
KVIA

Single vehicle crash in downtown El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was seriously injured after a crash in downtown El Paso early Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 p.m. at the I-10 West downtown exit. Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. Police said the victim was ejected from their vehicle as was taken...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup

Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after thrown from vehicle on I-10 west at Piedras

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — One person died they were thrown from a vehicle along Interstate 10. El Paso police Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the deadly scene early Tuesday morning at I-10 West at Piedras. Two vehicles were involved, according to fire dispatch. Traffic was diverted off...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash shuts down I-10 west at downtown exit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Interstate 10 west at downtown exit ramp was closed due to a crash Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One vehicle was involved and one person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, emergency fire dispatch said. The downtown...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
FABENS, TX

