Nebraska high school volleyball teams won state titles Saturday

By Nathan Charles

The 2022 Nebraska high school volleyball season ended Saturday in Lincoln with familiar names rising to the top. Papillion-La Vista, Skutt Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran and Howells-Dodge each raised trophies for at least the second year in a row. In Class B, Skutt extended its reign to an eighth straight title. Grand Island Central Catholic picked up the 11th championship in program history. Hartington Cedar Catholic took home the third title in school history after missing the state tournament last season.

Feature photo: Howells-Dodge comes together with the Class D-2 state championship trophy after Saturday's five-set win against Overton. Grace Baumert, front row, far right, had 42 kills in the victory. (NSAA Twitter)

Class A

Papillion-La Vista South defeats Omaha Westside 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

The Titans played in five straight title games from 2008 to 2012. A new Papio South dynasty arrived at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday when Papillion-La Vista South played in its fifth title match of the past seven seasons. The Titans won back-to-back championships for the first time since three in a row from 2010 to 2012.

Papio South and Westside both had moments in the first two sets before the Titans dominated the third and fourth. A .296 hitting percentage and nine blocks while holding Westside to .081 gave Papio South easy wins with the match tied at a set apiece.

The Titans built an early 9-5 lead in the third then won six of the next eight and began to pull away at 15-7. An attack error made the separation 18-8. Papio South took control in the fourth tied 7-7 on a kill by Stella Adeyemi, one by Chloe Livingston, an ace by Destiny Ndam-Simpson and another Livingston kill.

Westside temporarily ended the run, but three straight Westside attack errors pushed the advantage to 14-8. The Warriors only came as close as three the rest of the set.

Lauren Medeck led Papio South with 25 kills and a .333 hitting percentage to go with 13 digs and seven blocks. Adeyemi had 22 kills, hit .348 and also had 13 digs. Westside was denied its first championship in just its second title appearance. The Warriors were also in the 1985 final.

Class B

Skutt Catholic defeats Elkhorn North 25-20, 23-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-11

The beat goes on for the SkyHawks. Just when it looked like seventh heaven would be denied an elite eighth, Skutt rose from the mat and answered back.

The SkyHawks were dominated in the third and fell behind two sets to one then held the Wolves to negative-.024 hitting in the fourth. Elkhorn North had a match-best .333 attack rate in the third then committed errors early in the fourth and never found a rhythm. The Wolves had 30 errors on the night and nearly half of those, 12, came in the fourth with a chance to end Skutt’s Class B dominance.

Elkhorn North’s Grace Heaney looked unstoppable in the first three sets until Skutt adjustments thereafter began to limit her effectiveness. SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders said a focus on Heaney’s roll shots and digging across began to change the momentum. Heaney finished with a match-high 28 kills on .267 hitting.

Skutt led 10-7 in the fifth, Elkhorn North cut it to a point at 10-9, 11-10 and 12-11 before a kill by Ivy Leuck, hitting error and kill by Morgan Burke finished it for the SkyHawks and their eighth title in a row. Burke had 18 kills, Brooke Banker set up 26 assists and Paisley Douglas had 35 digs for the SkyHawks.

Skutt hadn’t scored as low as 14 at state since 2011 and hadn’t been forced to a fifth set in any of the past seven state tournaments.

Class C-1

Grand Island Central Catholic defeats Gothenburg 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17

One of the most storied programs and successful coaches in Nebraska volleyball returned to the top. Grand Island Central Catholic and coach Sharon Zavala both claimed an 11th state title and second in the past four years.

Lucy Ghaifan pounded 28 kills to the court, hit .327 and collected four blocks for the Crusaders. Carolyn Maser set up 46 assists and Gracie Woods posted 29 digs in what was the 20th championship game in GICC history. Eleven titles trail just Scotus Central Catholic (15) and Bellevue West (12) for the most in Nebraska prep history.

GICC dominated each of its set wins but faced a 15-15 tie in the fourth before two Ghaifan kills and one from Woods put the Crusaders ahead to stay.

Zavala earned the 1,151st win of her career in GICC’s 34th trip to state. It was also the Crusaders' 66th state tournament win in Zavala’s 48th season at the helm.

Gothenburg was playing in its first state title game in just its second time at state. The Swedes also lost to the Crusaders in four sets last year in Lincoln.

Class C-2

Lincoln Lutheran defeats Fremont Bergan 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Lincoln Lutheran has three state titles and five appearances in title matches. Since 2017, the Warriors have collected a trophy at state each season as either a third or fourth-place finisher, runner-up or champion. Lately, Lutheran has nearly done it all. But not until Saturday had the Warriors won back-to-back titles.

Lincoln Lutheran checked that off the list with a dominant three-set win over Bergan that closed a perfect 40-0 season. Not only are two in a row new to the Warriors but so too is an unbeaten season - the only one in Nebraska in 2022.

Bergan scored the first five points of the first set then looked like it might even the match at a set apiece when it was tied 22-22 in the second. But for a group that had only lost five sets out of 88 in the prior 39 matches, there was no panic. It was unlikely there was even any concern.

Abby Wachal added 18 more kills to a career that has surpassed 1,500 while Elecea Saathoff put up 35 assists to go with 24 digs. None of the Knights could manage more than eight kills. Lutheran held Bergan to .059 hitting and won the back row in digs 42-28.

The Warriors became the first perfect C-2 team since 2014 and just the second in the past 18 years. For Bergan, it was a fourth straight championship loss following a title win in 2018.

Class D-1

Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Norfolk Catholic 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8

Redemption for one and history denied for the other.

Cedar Catholic played in the state tournament each year from 2016 to 2020 but then won just 10 matches last season and watched from home in early November. That left a sour taste for the group of Trojans who remained.

Motivated for a return to Lincoln, Cedar Catholic did much more than that and won the program’s third state title, first in 10 years. The Trojans did it by evening up the season series with the Knights. The two Mid-State Conference members met three previous times before Saturday including in the subdistrict round. Norfolk Catholic won the first two. It seemed the tide was turning when Cedar Catholic won in four sets on Oct. 25.

The Trojans swept Axtell in the district final, were forced into a fifth set in Wednesday’s first round, swept through the semifinals then were forced into five again on Saturday after winning the first and third against the Knights.

Cedar Catholic rallied from a five-point hole in the first set. Norfolk Catholic held CC to .135 hitting in the second. The two teams then traded dominant wins the next two sets before a 3-0 Trojan run with the match tied 4-4 in the fifth put Cedar Catholic ahead to stay.

Laney Kathol led the Trojans with 23 kills and eight digs while the Knights’ Channatee Robles also had 23 kills and nine digs.

Class D-2

Howells-Dodge defeats Overton 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12

She didn’t have big sister Ellie feeding her sets this year, but Grace Baumert had the best varsity season of her career in 2022 nonetheless. It all culminated for her Saturday in a D-2 championship win against Overton that saw Baumert slam down a career-high 42 kills and lead Howells-Dodge to a second straight title following a win last year in D-1.

Grace and Ellie won Howells-Dodge its first volleyball title since the two schools consolidated with a season that included more than 300 kills for both and 487 assists by Ellie. She has since moved on to a career at Texas Tech. Grace is a Wayne State recruit.

Grace was relatively quiet in a first-round win, totaling just 13 kills, before 34 in the semifinals. Saturday saw her nearly post a triple-double on 29 digs and nine blocks.

Howells-Dodge dominated the first set thanks to eight Overton hitting errors. The Eagles turned it around in the second, benefitting from 10 Jaguar errors and four blocks. Overton hit .310 in the third and was on the brink of a championship before falling behind 24-19 in the fourth and nearly coming all the way back. The Eagles were one point away from tying it and forcing a deuce game until the sixth hitting error of the set and 25th of the match sent it to a deciding fifth set. Baumert had three kills in the first five points and Howells-Dodge rode that 5-0 start to a 15-12 final set victory.