This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?

If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
WASHINGTON STATE
Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets

Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
NY Election Day FAQ: Are banks, schools open? When are results expected?

Election Day, despite the national significance, is not a federal holiday. It is, however, a New York state holiday. This can cause some confusion about business each Election Day. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about voting and what to expect elsewhere across the state. When are...
AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede

As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
NEW YORK STATE
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Free Food And Deals For Capital Region Veterans on Veterans Day

In 1954, United States Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Veterans Day as November 11. That day was previously known as Armistice Day - commemorating the end of World War I. From Arlington National Cemetery to main streets across America, we gather together on November 11 to honor the...
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest

New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
Listeria Outbreak Infects Seven in New York, But What Caused It?

A story from ABC News 10 in Albany, New York detailed the bizarre outbreak of listeria that's currently taking place in New York. From the CDC, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.
MARYLAND STATE
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?

There is a town in New York State that, at one time, was made up! Not like a town created for a movie or even a ghost town. This town had no stores, restaurants or street lights. Heck, this town didn't even have streets! Even though it appeared on maps of New York State, it simply did not exist.
Rare Elephants Born In Upstate New York Zoo

You don't expect rare elephants to be born in Upstate New York. However, that is exactly what happened at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twin male Asian elephants were born and survived for the first time in a United States facility. The survival rate for twin elephants is about 1%. Mali and Doc are the proud elephant parents of the rare duo.
SYRACUSE, NY
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Schenectady, NY
