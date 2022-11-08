Read full article on original website
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
City of Minot halts operations for Veteran’s Day
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In observance of Veteran’s Day, all City of Minot offices will be closed on Friday, November 11. All offices of the city, including City Hall, Public Works, and the Engineering Department, will be closed, and there will be no public transport or garbage collection on that day. However, the Minot Public […]
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
Stefanie Stalheim named new Minot City Attorney
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot has a new full-time city attorney. The city council formally appointed Stefanie Stalheim to the position earlier this week. Stalheim was born and raised in Mohall and studied law at the University of North Dakota. She’s served as Assistant City Attorney...
Scott Burlingame looks ahead to goals for Minot following city council election
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Scott Burlingame has been elected to the Minot City Council to fill the spot vacated by Tom Ross when he was elected Mayor of Minot. Burlingame received roughly 53% of the vote, compared to former state lawmaker Roscoe Streyle, who received roughly 47%. Streyle had served...
City Council proposes compromise to Trinity’s $3M MAGIC Fund request
$2.6 million would be for hospital equipment and just over $365,000 would go toward the trauma center's construction costs. But after further discussion, city council members came to what they feel is a compromise.
Approaching storm already impacting air travel in western ND
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The approaching storm is already impacting some air travel to and from our viewing area from out west. All arrivals and departures of United Flights between Denver, and Minot, Bismarck, and Dickinson were canceled, as well as American flights between Dallas and Bismarck. There were...
Scott Burlingame wins special Minot City Council election
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Scott Burlingame has been elected to the Minot City Council, to fill the spot vacated by Tom Ross when he was elected Mayor of Minot, in of the closest races across North Dakota in the 2022 election. Burlingame received just under 53% vote, compared to former...
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
John Fjeldahl and Jason Olson elected to Ward County Commision
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Voters in Ward County elected John Fjeldahl and Jason Olson to the county commission, defeating Alan Walter and Lance Makeeff. With all precincts reporting, John Fjeldahl received 28.9% of the vote, Jason Olson got 28.7% of the vote, Alan Walter received 27.3% of the vote, and Lance Makeeff got 14.5% of the vote.
Thousands of Minot-area high schoolers take over State Fair Center for career expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of Minot-area high schoolers took over the North Dakota State Fair Center Wednesday for the second annual Minot Area Career Expo. Organizers said the students came from nearly two dozen area schools including Minot Public, and many Class B schools. They got the chance...
Who’s behind the Walter/Olson campaign signs in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - You may have seen campaign signs around Minot, or even received flyers in the mail, encouraging Minot residents to vote for candidates Jason Olson and Alan Walter in the commission election. The signs have generated some questions about whose behind the campaign, so Your News Leader...
Meet the four candidates running for the Ward County Commission
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – There are four candidates running for two open spots on the Ward County Commission. John Fjeldahl is the only incumbent in the race. He’s a lifelong farmer who also runs a small construction business with his wife. He’s served on the county commission...
Mark Fox, new tribal councilmembers sworn in on Fort Berthold
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Re-elected MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox and three elected tribal council members were sworn in during a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon in New Town. The tribal election committee certified Tuesday’s election results earlier in the day. Fox was joined by his sister and...
Innovation is heating up: UND’s geothermal project in New Town
NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — According to the state, Western North Dakota is a prime region for geothermal energy, which uses the heat from underground to generate electricity. Now, a team from the University of North Dakota went to New Town to introduce a geothermal energy project to save the community a lot of money.
Youth hockey tournament headed to Minot’s Maysa Arena in June
MINOT N.D. (KMOT) - A popular hockey tournament will be coming to Minot in June of 2023. The World Cup of Youth Hockey will take place at Maysa Arena June 2-4. In previous locations, the tournament has had players from nearly 20 states and a few Canadian provinces. To find...
DLB’s Keller, Yale sign letters to Minot State
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Wednesday was the first day of the fall signing period for high school athletes. Schools across the Minot area held ceremonies honoring their achievements. At Des Lacs-Burlington High School, Lauryn Keller and Carson Yale both signed their intentions to Minot State next fall. Lauryn...
Minot’s Dissette, leader of state title run, commits to NDSU
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior guard Darik Dissette, the MVP of last year’s Class A Boys Basketball tournament, signed his letter of intent to play Div. I basketball at North Dakota State University, at a ceremony Wednesday at Minot High School. “It’s a great feeling, I...
Platinum players: Velva football sports new look ahead of Dakota Bowl
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) - They’re blonde!. “We went through a lot of dye,” said Velva senior Gabe Lakoduk. The night of the Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose Aggies’ win over Hillsboro in the state semifinal, they made a change. “At the beginning of the season, Gabe Lakoduk had the bright idea...
Region 5 Tournament: Garrison pushed to the brink against Flasher, Shiloh Christian defeats Central McLean
The Region 5 Semifinals did not disappoint, starting with the top seed, Garrison, pushed to five sets against an upset-minded Flasher team. Region 5 Semifinal Results: #1 Garrison 3 #5 Flasher 2 Final #2 Central McLean 1 #3 Shiloh Christian 3 Final
