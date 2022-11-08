ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City approves commercial district on west side of Tyler

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement. In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Smith County Judge effective immediately.
TYLER, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Cody Johnson CMA

Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado's destruction. "We just heard the windows pop and the air blowing everywhere, and if there was five flips I did in the trailer house, that's all I remember," Esperanza Trujillo said.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Election Day information for East Texas voters

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Election Day has arrived in Texas. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo identification to vote. State driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety) Texas election identification certificate (issued...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WebXtra: $33M Longview police station nears completion

Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado's destruction. "We just heard the windows pop and the air blowing everywhere, and if there was five flips I did in the trailer house, that's all I remember," Esperanza Trujillo said.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Vehicle on I-20 eastbound caught on fire, traffic redirected

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 615. Traffic is being redirected onto State Highway 43. All eastbound lanes on the interstate have been shut down. The incident is ongoing and we...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Diesel Fuel Shortage

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement. In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Smith County Judge effective immediately.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
TYLER, TX
KXAN

$13.1M in grants to Texas military communities

The money is coming from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure process.
TEXAS STATE
county17.com

Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
GILLETTE, WY
KLTV

Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore woman who had stopped her car in a roadway and exited it was struck by another vehicle on Nov. 2. According to Texas DPS’ preliminary report, JoeAnn Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had stopped her 2016 Mazda CX-7 in the eastbound lane of Goforth Road, about one mile east of Kilgore. Her vehicle was facing west in the eastbound lane, the report states. Then, Knight got out of her vehicle.
KILGORE, TX

