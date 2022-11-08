Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:58 p.m. EST
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
Warnock needs to fire up Democratic voters for U.S. Senate runoff. Trump is the spark.
This commentary is written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Donald Trump is coming to Raphael Warnock’s rescue. Next Tuesday, Nov. 15, Trump is expected to launch his 2024 presidential...
World leaders put pressure on Egypt at Cop27 over prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah
As Egyptian officials strive to control the narrative and isolate the case of the detained British Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, pressure is mounting on world leaders at Cop27 to acknowledge Egypt’s poor human rights record and raise his case. The Egyptian authorities have engaged in a sweeping public...
Wounded Russian soldiers reportedly abandoned in retreat from Kherson city
Ukraine forces said to have reached city centre as Putin’s troops make apparently chaotic withdrawal
Rep. Schrier defeats challenger Larkin in hotly contested 8th congressional district race
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Democratic Representative Kim Schrier defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin in a close matchup for Washington's eighth congressional district seat. The national Republican and Democratic parties targeted the seat, which has historically leaned conservative. Schrier first won it in 2018, after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert retired. Larkin...
November 11: Judge strikes down Biden’s student debt relief plan. Key races in Arizona and Nevada still left uncalled.
Good morning! It’s Friday Nov. 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation.
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul's mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council
Tweets with racial slurs soar since Musk took over, according to report
Instances of racial slurs have soared on Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, despite assurances from the platform that it had reduced hateful activity, a digital civil rights group reported Thursday.
Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic
LONDON (AP) — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has...
