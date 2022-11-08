ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
coloradopolitics.com

Judge tosses federal employee's lawsuit against Biden for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a federal employee that challenged the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's executive order mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for federal workers. Although Brian Brass of Jefferson County characterized the vaccination requirement as enslavement and "rape," U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney last month followed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Mashed

One Massachusetts Dunkin' Franchisee Racked Up 1,200 Child Labor Law Violations

Just within the span of 2022, numerous fast food establishments have been under fire for child labor violations. Per Food Manufacturing, Wendy's restaurants at five Pennsylvania locations allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to operate dangerous equipment and work more than 18 hours per week, leading to $15,449 in penalties. Vermont and New Hampshire McDonald's locations did something similar, also assigning young teenagers illegal hours, as well as permitting the operation of inappropriate machines, resulting in two burn injuries (per the U.S. Department of Labor).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards, including November CalFresh benefits. What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2023?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reason.com

Farm Subsidies and Food Stamps Won't Fix High Grocery Prices. Innovation Will.

Turkey prices are soaring this Thanksgiving, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. With food prices helping to drive inflation to a 40-year high, Americans are feeling the heat at grocery stores and during family dinners. It's in this context that Congress is about to consider yet another farm bill, a massive piece of legislation that allegedly is key to ending hunger in America with farm subsidies and food stamps. Good luck with that. Subsidies and government handouts aren't the way to increase food abundance. This happy outcome instead requires innovation and entrepreneurial creativity.

