Austin, TX

Austin FC picks up options for 2 players, declines 5 as MLS offseason begins

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4qUs_0j2K1lTo00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC picked up contract options for goalkeeper Brad Stuver and 2022 second-round draft pick Charlie Asensio, the club announced Monday.

Austin FC also declined contract options for five players: Danny Hoesen, Freddy Kleeman, Felipe Martins, Will Pulisic and Andrew Tarbell. The club said, “conversations about returning to Austin FC in 2023 are still ongoing,” for some of the players who had their options declined.

Austin FC trades Jared Stroud to St. Louis City SC for $100K in allocation money

The club also declined a transfer option with Washington Corozo, who was with Austin FC on loan from Sporting Cristal of the Peruvian Primera Division. He has returned to Sporting Cristal, the club said.

Stuver made 100 saves in 31 starts for Austin FC this season, tied for eighth in Major League Soccer this season. He recorded eight shutouts, saved 70.4% of the shots attempted at him and was third in MLS in total clearances with 33.

Asensio spent the season on loan to USL Championship side Charleston Battery.

Hoesen, a forward, has made 19 appearances with the club and scored three times since he became part of the team’s first roster in 2021. He played four seasons for the San Jose Earthquakes before coming to Austin, and according to MLS Players Association data , he made $716,667 in guaranteed salary this season.

Martins appeared 31 times for Verde this season with a goal to his name. The central midfielder started five times this season. The Brazilian earned $84,000 this season.

Tarbell, Austin FC’s backup goalkeeper, appeared in four matches with three starts this season. He allowed seven goals in those three starts. Tarbell made $308,333 this season, more than Stuver’s $185,000.

Both Kleeman and Pulisic spent this season on loan in the USL. Pulisic, a goalkeeper, played for North Carolina FC in USL League One and Kleeman, a defender, has been playing for the Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship division. Kleeman was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Austin FC.

