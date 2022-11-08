Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridareporter.com
Hurricane Nicole Is A Tropical Storm Again As It Crosses Florida
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Thursday features periods of showers and lots of clouds on a strong and gusty breeze. Coastal flooding is likely, especially near high tides. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Will See Sun, Clouds And Showers Friday
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Sunday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Monday will be sunny and...
southfloridareporter.com
Diagnosis For 11.10.22: Checking The Pulse Of Florida Health Care News And Policy
Gov. Ron DeSantis this week easily secured another term in office. But how many top state officials — including those who head up major health care agencies — are going to stick around to the inauguration?. There’s a big reason that some — including Agency for Health Care...
southfloridareporter.com
Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book Explains The Rise In Evictions
Seasoned lobbyist and political lawyer Ron Book has for several decades been passionate about helping the homeless by providing shelter and housing for those in need and preventing evictions in the Sunshine State. The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has received over thirteen thousand phone calls in the last few months from...
Comments / 0