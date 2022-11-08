LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Thursday features periods of showers and lots of clouds on a strong and gusty breeze. Coastal flooding is likely, especially near high tides. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO