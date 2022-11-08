No. 8 Frontier field hockey defeats rival No. 9 Greenfield, advances to Division IV state quarterfinals (photos)

Read full article on original website
No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey prevails in D-II Round of 16 against No. 13 Hopkinton
WEST SPRINGFIELD – No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey stepped onto the field and immediately set the tone during Thursday’s 3-0 win of the Division II Round of 16 game in the statewide tournament against No. 13 Hopkinton on Thursday.
No. 3 Belchertown boys soccer makes short work of No. 19 Norton in Div. III Round of 16
BELCHERTOWN -- No. 3 Belchertown boys soccer scored three goals in the first half en route to a 4-0 over No. 19 Norton in the Division III Round of 16 Thursday.
Westfield football rallies from 15-0 deficit to defeat West Springfield, 24-22
WESTFIELD – One week after being eliminated from the state tournament, the Westfield High School football team sought to finish the season on a positive note. Mission accomplished. Westfield rallied from a 15-0 deficit to defeat West Springfield in a high school football consolation game 24-22 Thursday night at...
No. 4 Springfield Central defeats No. 5 Xaverian, Kymari Latney kick return, run defense pushes Golden Eagles into Div. I state semifinals
SPRINGFIELD — While the rest of the Springfield Central football team walked back onto the field before the start of the second half against Xaverian on Thursday night, Kymari Latney ran alongside Golden Eagles coach Bill Watson.
No. 7 Easthampton boys soccer falls, 3-1, in Div. IV Round of 16 to No. 10 Randolph
EASTHAMPTON — Thursday afternoon was a game of what-ifs for the No. 7 Easthampton boys soccer team. With less than five minutes to play and trailing by two goals to No. 10 Randolph, Eagles senior Ethan Marrowitz found himself with just the goalie to beat as the ball arrived at his feet inside of the box.
Live Coverage: No. 4 Springfield Central football hosts No. 5 Xaverian in Division I quarterfinals
The next stop in Springfield Central football’s road to another state title takes place Thursday night as the No. 4 Golden Eagles host No. 5 Xaverian at Berte Field in Springfield. Springfield Central and the Hawks faced off last year in the tournament, with the Golden Eagles ultimately taking...
Mia Corish’s three-point effort leads No. 6 Belchertown girls soccer past No. 22 Saugus, into D-III Elite 8
BELCHERTOWN – Mia Corish lives for these moments. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lauren Marjanski scores two goals, leads No. 1 South Hadley girls soccer to 2-0 win over No. 16 Swampscott in D-III Round of 16
SOUTH HADLEY – The No. 1 South Hadley girls’ soccer team’s constant pressure helped lead them to a 2-0 win over Swampscott in the Statewide Division lll Round of 16 matchup on Wednesday.
No. 4 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 13 Lexington, 1-0, in D-I Round of 16 matchup (photos)
LUDLOW – A late goal by junior Tommy Quiterio proved to be just enough for No. 4 Ludlow boys soccer in their Division I state Round of 16 matchup with No. 13 Lexington, defeating them 1-0.
Thunderbirds to host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, will honor Will Bitten’s cousin
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 19 as the team faces off against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center. This year’s Hockey Fights Cancer game will have a deeply meaningful connection to Thunderbirds winger Will Bitten....
Duc-Pac move, expansion, in Springfield hailed as immigrant story, jobs success
SPRINGFIELD — Duc-Pac, the family owned manufacturer of residential air ducts and fittings, needed to expand because the wholesale distributors it supplies are expanding. “We have the right partners,” said president Greg Merchant Thursday at a ribbon cutting for Duc-Pac’s new 103,000-square-foot factory at 1125 Page Boulevard in Springfield. “We needed to keep up.”
UMass men’s basketball coach Frank Martin looking to make an impact in his first season
The Frank Martin Era as UMass men’s basketball coach started with a win Monday night. He hopes it is the first of many. “I can’t guarantee we’re going to win. It’s hard,” Martin said at his introductory press conference in March. “I tell players all the time, ‘if winning was easy, who would ever lose?’ It’s really complicated. Winning a day is really hard. Winning a championship is crazy hard,” Martin said. “I’m so excited to build our program to compete with the winning that takes place on this campus. We’re going to fight for that every single day. ... We’re going to be relentless in pursuing that ultimate goal or getting another Atlantic 10 championship and getting this program back in the NCAA Tournament.”
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga defends seat against Agawam councilor
SOUTHWICK — Incumbent state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, won another two-year term on Tuesday, defeating a Democratic opponent from Agawam for the seventh consecutive election. Some of the district’s towns were still tabulating votes on Wednesday, but with results in from the two largest towns, Agawam and Southwick, as...
Western Mass. towns receive state funding for road projects
More than a dozen small towns in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties have received funding through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for several road projects.
Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties and the Polish National Credit Union Food Drive for Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke
Holyoke - The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties and the Polish National Credit Union are having a food drive for Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke. Non-perishable items such as soup, tuna, pasta, Chef Boyardee, baked beans, other canned goods etc., will be appreciated. It is requested to drop-off your food donations to the Polish National Credit Union, 270 Westfield Rod in Holyoke by Dec. 18. Those who make a food donation will be entered to win a raffle basket.
Westfield School Committee taking steps to form capital planning panel
WESTFIELD — The School Committee took the first steps on Nov. 7 to create a new facilities subcommittee, to oversee the capital needs of the district and to create a capital plan for future years. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said he had been talking with new committee member Michael Tirrell,...
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
