SkySports
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final
A lot has changed in the seven years since England last played a World Cup match in Adelaide. Back in 2015, they were largely useless at white-ball cricket, emphasised by a group-stage exit at the 50-over World Cup being confirmed with a 15-run defeat by Bangladesh in South Australia. But...
Sporting News
United Cup 2023: When is it, groups, nations, players, cities and how to watch new tennis tournament
A brand new tournament will kick off the 2023 summer of tennis in Australia, with the United Cup replacing the ATP Cup. National teams will be going toe to toe, as some of the sport's biggest names are set to compete in the mixed warm-up event ahead of the Australian Open.
tatler.com
Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby
The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Re-Writing History: What sporting results should be overturned?
Sport has always been filled with controversial moments, with officiating blunders leading to many teams or individuals being 'robbed' of potential greatness. Unfortunately, the old saying of "the referee's decision is final" means that results can't be overturned and this has led to many injustices over the years. But this...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
New Wales star Rio Dyer reveals Louis Rees-Zammit inspiration
Rio Dyer has taken inspiration from fellow Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit and his rapid emergence into becoming a world star.Dyer has already matched the Gloucester speedster on two counts for Wales – scoring a try on full Test debut and touching down in his first international home game.The 22-year-old’s blistering first-half finish provided a rare Wales highlight during their 55-23 defeat against opening Autumn Nations Series opponents New Zealand.And while British and Irish Lion Rees-Zammit could not add to his eight Wales tries, a prodigious work-rate on and off the ball meant he and Dyer challenged New Zealand’s defence.With a...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Sporting News
Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022: Times, schedule, how to watch Team Canada at women's tennis tournament
Canada's tennis stars are in the spotlight this week, as the all-female Billie Jean King Cup Finals take place this week in Glasgow, Scotland. Canada is one of 12 teams to reach the finals brackets, as their team of five competes against some of the other powerhouses in the world.
Remarkable Red Roses run faces final test as England enter New Zealand showdown
England go into the Women’s Rugby World Cup final on a Test-record 30-match winning run but face another team in form in hosts New Zealand.Simon Middleton’s side have blown past the Black Ferns’ previous world record of 24 successive Test wins and will be looking to extend their run one game further in the biggest match of all.Here, the PA news agency looks at the sequence of results and how it compares.New Zealand recordNew Zealand won 24 straight Tests from May 2002 before losing 10-3 to England in November 2009.Along the way they scored 871 points, an average of 36.3...
Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar
Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:GoalkeepersWayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0)Won back the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Swapped the Burnley bench for understudying Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest this season and pre-World Cup game-time is an issue. But performance levels for Wales have not dipped when he has been number two at his club.Key stat: Made nine saves in the play-off final victory against Ukraine –...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup: What happens if final is washed out?
England and Pakistan are set to meet in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday night (AEDT) - but what happens if the match is washed out?. This year's tournament has been marred by poor weather - mainly in Melbourne, who will be the host of the final - with multiple games called off without a ball being bowled.
SkySports
New Zealand vs England, Rugby World Cup final: Red Roses stronger than Black Ferns and hero-status awaits
England's starting XV excites me. I didn't predict Holly Aitchison coming in at 12 as she hasn't played many minutes in the tournament so far, but she's an amazing distributor and provides the team with that second fly-half role that Helena Rowland played previously. England make three changes for Rugby...
England's victory over India in the T20 World Cup was one of their most memorable wins in recent memory... but where does it rank among their greatest white-ball victories?
England are one step away from securing another T20 World Cup title after their impressive win over India. Led by the unbeatable pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, England silenced the crowd in Adelaide book their place in the final against Pakistan this weekend. But, after the heroics of...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England thrash India by 10 wickets to book place in final against Pakistan
An incredible unbroken opening stand between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw England book their place in the T20 World Cup final with a stunning 10-wicket victory over India in Adelaide. Hardik Pandya fired five sixes in an excellent 63 from just 33 deliveries and Virat Kohli also made a...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Channel 4 and Sky strike deal to make men's final between England and Pakistan free-to-air
The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday will be shown on Channel 4, after Sky struck a deal with the broadcaster to make the match available on free-to-air television. England convincingly beat India by 10 wickets in the semi-final and are seeking to lift the trophy...
BBC
Erin Cuthbert: Scotland have 'lot of soul-searching' to do after World Cup heartbreak
Scotland have "a lot of soul searching" to do during their preparations for the upcoming friendly double-header in Spain, says midfielder Erin Cuthbert. Pedro Martinez Losa's side will play Panama on Saturday (18:00 GMT) before facing Venezuela on Monday (18:00) in their first matches since failing to qualify for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 'know what they have to do' in Australia semi-final
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: Australia v New Zealand. Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Friday, 11 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. New Zealand coach...
Sporting News
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas takes swipe at NRL over crowd attendance figures
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has taken a swipe at the NRL, following the news of AFL's version of Magic Round heading to the state 2023. After months of speculation, Gillon McLachlan announced a 24th round would take place next year, with nine matches to be held across four days in Adelaide and its surrounds.
BBC
Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain
Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
ESPN
Hodgson replaces Seibold as England defence coach
England have appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The...
