tatler.com

Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby

The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
ng-sportingnews.com

Re-Writing History: What sporting results should be overturned?

Sport has always been filled with controversial moments, with officiating blunders leading to many teams or individuals being 'robbed' of potential greatness. Unfortunately, the old saying of "the referee's decision is final" means that results can't be overturned and this has led to many injustices over the years. But this...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Independent

New Wales star Rio Dyer reveals Louis Rees-Zammit inspiration

Rio Dyer has taken inspiration from fellow Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit and his rapid emergence into becoming a world star.Dyer has already matched the Gloucester speedster on two counts for Wales – scoring a try on full Test debut and touching down in his first international home game.The 22-year-old’s blistering first-half finish provided a rare Wales highlight during their 55-23 defeat against opening Autumn Nations Series opponents New Zealand.And while British and Irish Lion Rees-Zammit could not add to his eight Wales tries, a prodigious work-rate on and off the ball meant he and Dyer challenged New Zealand’s defence.With a...
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
The Independent

Remarkable Red Roses run faces final test as England enter New Zealand showdown

England go into the Women’s Rugby World Cup final on a Test-record 30-match winning run but face another team in form in hosts New Zealand.Simon Middleton’s side have blown past the Black Ferns’ previous world record of 24 successive Test wins and will be looking to extend their run one game further in the biggest match of all.Here, the PA news agency looks at the sequence of results and how it compares.New Zealand recordNew Zealand won 24 straight Tests from May 2002 before losing 10-3 to England in November 2009.Along the way they scored 871 points, an average of 36.3...
The Independent

Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar

Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:GoalkeepersWayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0)Won back the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Swapped the Burnley bench for understudying Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest this season and pre-World Cup game-time is an issue. But performance levels for Wales have not dipped when he has been number two at his club.Key stat: Made nine saves in the play-off final victory against Ukraine –...
Sporting News

T20 World Cup: What happens if final is washed out?

England and Pakistan are set to meet in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday night (AEDT) - but what happens if the match is washed out?. This year's tournament has been marred by poor weather - mainly in Melbourne, who will be the host of the final - with multiple games called off without a ball being bowled.
Daily Mail

England's victory over India in the T20 World Cup was one of their most memorable wins in recent memory... but where does it rank among their greatest white-ball victories?

England are one step away from securing another T20 World Cup title after their impressive win over India. Led by the unbeatable pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, England silenced the crowd in Adelaide book their place in the final against Pakistan this weekend. But, after the heroics of...
BBC

Erin Cuthbert: Scotland have 'lot of soul-searching' to do after World Cup heartbreak

Scotland have "a lot of soul searching" to do during their preparations for the upcoming friendly double-header in Spain, says midfielder Erin Cuthbert. Pedro Martinez Losa's side will play Panama on Saturday (18:00 GMT) before facing Venezuela on Monday (18:00) in their first matches since failing to qualify for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Sporting News

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas takes swipe at NRL over crowd attendance figures

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has taken a swipe at the NRL, following the news of AFL's version of Magic Round heading to the state 2023. After months of speculation, Gillon McLachlan announced a 24th round would take place next year, with nine matches to be held across four days in Adelaide and its surrounds.
BBC

Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain

Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
ESPN

Hodgson replaces Seibold as England defence coach

England have appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The...

