Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow, cold, and the cold is sticking around

By Ed McIntosh
 3 days ago
As a deep trough pushes into the western U.S., a series of snow showers and a longer period of cold arrives. The best snow-making weather is through Thursday.

For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations are expected for Billings to the west and north. Hazardous driving conditions are expected. After a brief break, this system will continue to move east, impacting eastern Montana into the Dakotas later this week with accumulating snow and hazardous travel.

Heavy mountain snow will impact the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains through Tuesday afternoon. More snow is expected later this week as well.

Highs will hover mainly in the 20s through the work week with lows in the single digits and teens. Even a slight breeze with cause subzero wind chill values some mornings.

Upper 20s to mid-30s for weekend highs with chilly mornings in the teens.

