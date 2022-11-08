Louisiana expects 45% turnout for congressional races

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
Louisiana’s open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, alongside a number of down-ballot local races and eight proposed constitutional amendments. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor)

Many voters will be casting their ballots at new polling locations. As of Monday, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office reported polling location changes in 36 parishes. St. Landry Parish has the most with 31, followed by Iberia Parish with 27 and St. Martin Parish with 26.

Most of the changes resulted from the Louisiana Legislature’s redistricting efforts, though parish officials are responsible for determining polling locations, Secretary of State spokesman John Tobler said.

Find your polling place in Louisiana.

Pollster John Couvillon, owner of JMC Analytics & Polling, said he expects to see 45% to 47% statewide turnout, which equates to about 1.35 million to 1.4 million voters.

Every voter in the state will have at least a U.S. Senate seat and eight proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the ballot. Most voters, except for those in the 4th Congressional District, where Rep. Mike Johnson is unopposed, will also have a U.S. House of Representatives seat on the ballot.

Couvillon said his polling shows each of the congressional incumbents will hold their seats.

There are also two state legislative races: in Senate District 5, which includes areas in Orleans and Jefferson parishes; and Senate District 17, which includes portions of Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

State Reps. Royce Duplessis and Mandie Landry, both New Orleans Democrats, are vying to fill the District 5 seat, formerly held by Karen Carter Peterson. Couvillon said Duplessis is favored to win.

The District 17 race could be settled with a December runoff, Couvillon said. State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, a Livonia Democrat, and West Baton Rouge Parish Councilor Caleb Kleinpeter and physician Kirk Rousset, both Republicans, are competing for the seat formerly held by Republican Rick Ward III.

The proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution involve issues such as taxation, ethics and slavery, among others. Additionally, a number of parishes will have local races and propositions on the ballot.

Voting advocacy groups will be available Tuesday to assist anyone who has problems at a polling location or is told they cannot vote. The nonpartisan Election Protection Coalition has a suite of voter helplines available:

  • English: 866-OUR-VOTE — Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
  • Spanish/English: 888-VE-Y-VOTA — NALEO Educational Fund
  • Arabic/English: 844-YALLA-US — Arab American Institute (AAI)
  • Asian Languages/English: 888-API-VOTE — APIAVote & Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC)

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. It is also the last day election officials will accept military and overseas ballots. Other absentee voters had until 4:30 p.m. Monday to return their ballots.

Want more election coverage?

Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national trends and read the latest from across the States Newsroom network.

The post Louisiana expects 45% turnout for congressional races appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

