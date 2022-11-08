ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG James wins millions from notorious Buffalo landlord

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James won Monday a $5.1 million lawsuit against a notorious Buffalo landlord.

The landlord, Angel Elliot Dalfin, faced criminal charges in 2021 after he failed to notify his tenants of lead hazards on a number of his Erie County properties.

An initial lawsuit against Dalfin was filed by the attorney general in 2020 , after the landlord consistently violated a number of laws, and failed to address the lead paint hazards in his rental properties.

Dalfin's failure to take action led to over two dozen reported cases of childhood lead poisoning.

Erie County Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto ordered Dalfin to pay the $5.1 million in restitution and penalties which will go towards childhood lead poisoning prevention programs across the county.

"Angel Dalfin's disregard for the health and wellbeing of his tenants and their families is as shocking as it is depraved. As a result of his reckless negligence, more than two dozen children are suffering the effects of lead poisoning. While no amount of money can reverse the damage he's wrought, today's landmark decision will fund invaluable lead poisoning prevention and abatement efforts throughout Erie County. Let this be a warning to all other landlords who would try to shirk their responsibility: if you put children in harm's way, my office will hold you accountable."
Attorney General Letitia James

Dalfin owned and managed over 150 family homes, most of which were located in predominantly low-income neighborhoods of color. Seven of these properties reported multiple cases of childhood lead poisoning.

The $5.1 million in penalties and restitution will include the following:

  • $630,000 total penalties for violations of state law requiring landlords to provide full and accurate information to tenants about known risk of lead exposure to children and known instances of lead paint and lead paint hazards.
  • $3,101,900 in restitution for ongoing violations of the Erie County Sanitary Code involving conditions conducive to lead poisoning, such as chipping, peeling, and deteriorating paint.
  • $1,263,478.45 as disgorgement of a portion of rents received by Dalfin and his affiliates on properties with city or county lead paint-related code violations, as a remedy to what Attorney General James in the July filing called the “wide-ranging persistent and repeated illegality through which [the group] conducted their rental operation in Buffalo.”

Dalfin has either sold or abandoned all the properties he once owned or managed in the city of Buffalo.

Comments / 35

Donna Baron
2d ago

...give that money to the victims who won you that lawsuit!! Second time this week instead of dividing out the millions between the victims, she's going to pocket some and give the rest to the dolts who will be sitting around having discussions! She's NOT helping victims, she's helping herself!🤬

9
Creator
3d ago

Research public voting records, Republicans consistently and predominantly vote to allow loopholes that benefit wealthy elitists and their corporations, deregulate corporations and give them the lowest corporate tax rate in history while they have the highest profits in the world and fleece tens of trillions of taxpayer dollars through corporate bailouts, corporate subsidies and tax loopholes. ($7.8 trillion during Trump's last year as President!).

7
Creator
3d ago

if you take a Master's level course in international business management you will see that Walmart(and many other US Corps) eagerly caters to communist China and give 50% of all profits made within China to the Chinese state! Meanwhile, Walmart and other corps in the USA collectively fleece tens of trillions of taxpayer dollars through corporate bailouts, corporate subsidies and tax loopholes. Walmart only stocks high quality items in its Chinese stores because the Chinese government requires high quality for their people. Walmart is also only allowed to offer cash and carry in China as to not significantly harm other small businesses or livelihoods of their citizens.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

