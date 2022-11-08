Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
WOWT
Election 2022: Bennington school bond rejected
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha-metro school district is trying to figure out how to move forward after voters overwhelmingly rejected building a new high school on Tuesday. The vote even created a shake-up on the school board. Bennington Public Schools had never lost a bond vote — until last...
KETV.com
Papillion elementary school holds election for students
PAPILLION, Neb. — Tuesday in Papillion, some elementary students took part in their own election. Young voters took turns at the polls inside Rumsey Station Elementary. They learned about why voting is so important, and then voted for the name of the intervention center. "It lets you like have...
KETV.com
Omaha teacher gets national recognition from CMA Foundation
OMAHA, Neb. — One Central High School teacher is being recognized nationally by the Country Music Association Foundation for her work both in the classroom, and in the community. Inside of Central High School here in Omaha, choir director Sara Cowan is hitting the note where she grew up.
KETV.com
'Hard to find anybody': New incentives to help Nebraska child care providers
PAPILLION, Neb. — Nebraska Health and Human Services announced a major investment in childcare. DHHS says it'll devote $66 million to incentivize new workers and reward existing providers. One Papillion daycare owner says the help can't come soon enough, as she struggles to attract new employees. The owner of...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for the city's charter amendments from Nov. 8. Five amendments were on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. See full results below.
klkntv.com
Access to legal abortion in Nebraska could be decided by voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
KETV.com
Republican Don Bacon wins fourth term representing Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District
Neb. — Republican Don Bacon won re-election won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony Vargas to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska-raised Black trans leader Dominique Morgan continues local impact
Dominique Morgan is a well-known name for social advocacy, specifically in prison abolitionist movements and pro-LGBTQIA2S+ organizations, as a formerly incarcerated Black transgender woman herself. Now based in Atlanta, Morgan talked about how she recently used to be a changemaker from Nebraska when she was the director of Black &...
WOWT
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - With Nebraska voters’ support and passage of raising the minimum wage, a question remains of how communities that border the state will be impacted. In January, Nebraska’s minimum wage will jump from $9 to $10.50 and will increase by $1.50 every year until 2026....
WOWT
Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District
There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. It is the day after the midterms and things have calmed down a bit at the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office. Election 2022: Nebraska voters raising the minimum wage. Updated: 9 hours ago. The...
doniphanherald.com
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Nebraska state office, legislative races
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for state offices and legislature from Nov. 8. As expected, Republicans swept the state office races. The Democratic party did not offer a candidate for Attorney General, State Treasurer, or State Auditor. State Senator Mike Hilgers will...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature
The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week. City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex
OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
KETV.com
Omaha organization provides free rides to polls for voters
OMAHA, Neb. — In an effort to increase voter turnout, an Omaha organization offered free rides to the polls earlier Tuesday — 4Urban.Org. "On election day, we feel compelled to look out for those that sometimes people overlook in these elections," the organization's executive Preston Love said. He...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
KETV.com
UNO's Aviation Institute teams up with United Airlines
OMAHA, Neb. — For students eager to take to the skies, they needn't look any further than the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The university's Aviation Institute announced a partnership Thursday with United Airlines. Applicants who are accepted into the program will receive a job offer right away — as long...
KETV.com
Lewis Central facing bus driver shortages after drivers call out
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bus shortages have plagued school districts in the metro, and one superintendent is doing his part to make sure students get to school on time. After several drivers called out at Lewis Central Community School District, the wheels on the bus are in jeopardy of not moving.
thebestmix1055.com
Hopkins elected as Dodge County Attorney
Pam Hopkins will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Hopkins, a Republican, defeated Democrat Richard Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell in Tuesday’s general election. According to unofficial results, Hopkins had 5,487 votes, followed by Register (2,497) and Bignell (1, 174). Hopkins told Walnut Media that voters were receptive to...
