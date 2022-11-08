ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels classes Friday

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Bennington school bond rejected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha-metro school district is trying to figure out how to move forward after voters overwhelmingly rejected building a new high school on Tuesday. The vote even created a shake-up on the school board. Bennington Public Schools had never lost a bond vote — until last...
BENNINGTON, NE
KETV.com

Papillion elementary school holds election for students

PAPILLION, Neb. — Tuesday in Papillion, some elementary students took part in their own election. Young voters took turns at the polls inside Rumsey Station Elementary. They learned about why voting is so important, and then voted for the name of the intervention center. "It lets you like have...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Omaha teacher gets national recognition from CMA Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. — One Central High School teacher is being recognized nationally by the Country Music Association Foundation for her work both in the classroom, and in the community. Inside of Central High School here in Omaha, choir director Sara Cowan is hitting the note where she grew up.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for the city's charter amendments from Nov. 8. Five amendments were on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. See full results below.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Access to legal abortion in Nebraska could be decided by voters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska-raised Black trans leader Dominique Morgan continues local impact

Dominique Morgan is a well-known name for social advocacy, specifically in prison abolitionist movements and pro-LGBTQIA2S+ organizations, as a formerly incarcerated Black transgender woman herself. Now based in Atlanta, Morgan talked about how she recently used to be a changemaker from Nebraska when she was the director of Black &...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Nebraska state office, legislative races

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for state offices and legislature from Nov. 8. As expected, Republicans swept the state office races. The Democratic party did not offer a candidate for Attorney General, State Treasurer, or State Auditor. State Senator Mike Hilgers will...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex

OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha organization provides free rides to polls for voters

OMAHA, Neb. — In an effort to increase voter turnout, an Omaha organization offered free rides to the polls earlier Tuesday — 4Urban.Org. "On election day, we feel compelled to look out for those that sometimes people overlook in these elections," the organization's executive Preston Love said. He...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

UNO's Aviation Institute teams up with United Airlines

OMAHA, Neb. — For students eager to take to the skies, they needn't look any further than the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The university's Aviation Institute announced a partnership Thursday with United Airlines. Applicants who are accepted into the program will receive a job offer right away — as long...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Hopkins elected as Dodge County Attorney

Pam Hopkins will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Hopkins, a Republican, defeated Democrat Richard Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell in Tuesday’s general election. According to unofficial results, Hopkins had 5,487 votes, followed by Register (2,497) and Bignell (1, 174). Hopkins told Walnut Media that voters were receptive to...
DODGE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy