ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 10

SpinnerVision
3d ago

Controversial? Why, for pinpointing a location in an area that you know the cops would be heading to anyway? Same crimes, in the same areas, by the same people....

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian killed in NE Portland identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a pedestrian killed by a car on Tuesday evening. Officers say Ku Nay Htoo, 55, of Portland, was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue, near Northeast Fargo Street, when she was struck by a northbound driver. Arriving officers pronounced Htoo dead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Jewelry Academy provides licensed instruction for jewelers

Washington’s 3rd district undecided, could flip and re-define what voters want. Linn Co. Sheriff says she will not enforce magazine limit if Measure 114 passes. Clackamas Co. Elections Clerk on track to be voted out of office. KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. WWII veteran from...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Metro RV Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Multnomah County releases full Point in Time Count for 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week, Multnomah County released its Full 2022 Point in Time Count. Earlier this year, it released the top-line numbers for the metro area. For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, Multnomah County says the 2022 county reports on COVID-19′s impact on homelessness. According to the count, taken on the night of January 26, 2022, out of the over 2,000 people that were asked, roughly one in four said the pandemic directly contributed to their homelessness.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
invisiblepeople.tv

Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces

City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy