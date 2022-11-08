Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Girl, 15, hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in NE Portland
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after gunfire broke out in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon.
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
kptv.com
Woman faces bias crime after spitting on, kicking, punching transit worker in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman faces charges of committing a bias crime as well as First Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, and three counts of Interfering with Public Transport after she left a transit worker with a concussion on a MAX train in Portland. District Attorney Mike...
kptv.com
Pedestrian killed in NE Portland identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a pedestrian killed by a car on Tuesday evening. Officers say Ku Nay Htoo, 55, of Portland, was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue, near Northeast Fargo Street, when she was struck by a northbound driver. Arriving officers pronounced Htoo dead...
kptv.com
Portland Jewelry Academy provides licensed instruction for jewelers
Washington’s 3rd district undecided, could flip and re-define what voters want. Linn Co. Sheriff says she will not enforce magazine limit if Measure 114 passes. Clackamas Co. Elections Clerk on track to be voted out of office. KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. WWII veteran from...
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
kptv.com
Portland Metro RV Show
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
kptv.com
Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
kptv.com
Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
kptv.com
Multnomah County releases full Point in Time Count for 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week, Multnomah County released its Full 2022 Point in Time Count. Earlier this year, it released the top-line numbers for the metro area. For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, Multnomah County says the 2022 county reports on COVID-19′s impact on homelessness. According to the count, taken on the night of January 26, 2022, out of the over 2,000 people that were asked, roughly one in four said the pandemic directly contributed to their homelessness.
Inside the mind of Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’
KOIN 6 News obtained the parole board's psychological evaluations that paint a much different picture when he was in his mid-50s and younger.
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
Portland police again withhold names of officers who fired weapons; watchdog group ‘deeply concerned’
Portland police declined to identify officers who shot a man on Monday in Southeast Portland, the fourth time since July that the bureau has gone against its own policy to release the names of officers who fired their weapons within a day. According to Portland police’s deadly force policy, the...
1 arrested, 1 on the run after double homicide in Clackamas County
Authorities have identified two suspects after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle in October, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland city commissioner race, counting continues
Jo Ann Hardesty is seeking a second 4-year term. She's facing challenger Rene Gonzalez, who came in second in the May primary.
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
