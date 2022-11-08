Strider and Harris finalists for Rookie of the Year, Fried finalist for Cy Young Award

ATLANTA — The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for their annual Major League Baseball awards. In a surprise to no one, the race for Rookie of the Year comes down to the Atlanta Braves’ young phenoms.

Pitcher Spencer Strider and outfielder Michael Harris are two of the three finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year along with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan.

If Strider and Harris come in first and second, it would be the first time that teammates finished No. 1 and No. 2 since Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman did in 2011.

For the other awards, Max Fried is a NL Cy Young Award finalist and Brian Snitker is a NL Manager of the Year finalist.

Fried will compete against the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara and Dodgers’ Julio Urías. Snitker will compete against the Mets’ Buck Showalter and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts.

The BWAA voted on finalists before MLB Playoffs began. The winners will be announced on Nov. 14-Nov. 17.

Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Managers of the Year

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young Awards

Thursday, Nov. 17: MVP Awards

