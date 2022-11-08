ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Strider and Harris finalists for Rookie of the Year, Fried finalist for Cy Young Award

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZkHP_0j2K0MZY00

ATLANTA — The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for their annual Major League Baseball awards. In a surprise to no one, the race for Rookie of the Year comes down to the Atlanta Braves’ young phenoms.

Pitcher Spencer Strider and outfielder Michael Harris are two of the three finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year along with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If Strider and Harris come in first and second, it would be the first time that teammates finished No. 1 and No. 2 since Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman did in 2011.

For the other awards, Max Fried is a NL Cy Young Award finalist and Brian Snitker is a NL Manager of the Year finalist.

Fried will compete against the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara and Dodgers’ Julio Urías. Snitker will compete against the Mets’ Buck Showalter and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The BWAA voted on finalists before MLB Playoffs began. The winners will be announced on Nov. 14-Nov. 17.

Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Managers of the Year

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young Awards

Thursday, Nov. 17: MVP Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wInx9_0j2K0MZY00
Atlanta Braves visit White House

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Padres reliever Robert Suárez goes from half-decade in Japan to $46 million contract extension

San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suárez was quietly one of the best stories in baseball in 2022. Padres fans can now expect plenty more of him in the future. After entering MLB as a 31-year-old rookie, Suárez has signed a five-year, $46 million contract extension with the Padres, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after three years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
202K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy