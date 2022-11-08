ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes. 32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022. Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

‘Dangerous fugitive’ shot in officer-involved incident

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A “dangerous fugitive” from outside the region was shot Thursday in an officer-involved incident near Pax in Fayette County, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Investigators say the shooting happened after two fugitives, one from Chicago and the other from western Virginia, barricaded themselves...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman receives ‘functional 25 year sentence’ to prison for drug crimes committed with step-father

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was sentenced Monday for crimes relating to a drug operation being run out of an Oak Hill residence. According to reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, on January 11, 2021, a confidential information working alongside the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force set up a purchase of a controlled substance through a Herbert Byers.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder. Kristopher Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in Cabell County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges. Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man now faces murder charge in West Virginia shooting case

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in connection to a shooting in Huntington is now charged with murder. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that Kristopher Brown is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Joseph Bryan. Watkins says that Brown’s previous charges of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found guilty of attempted murder in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of beating an elderly couple has been found guilty on 12 counts in Cabell County court on Wednesday. A jury found Nathan Dolen guilty of attempted murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Detroit

Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Group of Detroiters accused of kidnapping, beating wrong person during carjacking retaliation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six Detroit residents are accused of kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking. According to federal authorities, Cortez Blake, 21, was carjacked. After the crime, he conspired with Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, and Armond Williams, 20, as well as other people, to retaliate against someone they believed was involved.
DETROIT, MI
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
fox2detroit.com

Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
MILAN, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI

