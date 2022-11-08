Read full article on original website
West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes. 32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022. Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s […]
FBI targets violent carjackers, issues tougher sentences
Hundreds of carjacking incidents across metro Detroit are the focus of a task force made up of FBI, Detroit police and U.S. Attorneys.
Fugitive shot by US Marshal in Fayette County, West Virginia
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive was taken to the hospital after being shot by a U.S. Marshal this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, the incident happened on Horse Creek Road near Pax in Fayette County, West Virginia. The USMS says the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (Cuffed) task force went to […]
WSAZ
‘Dangerous fugitive’ shot in officer-involved incident
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A “dangerous fugitive” from outside the region was shot Thursday in an officer-involved incident near Pax in Fayette County, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Investigators say the shooting happened after two fugitives, one from Chicago and the other from western Virginia, barricaded themselves...
Woman receives ‘functional 25 year sentence’ to prison for drug crimes committed with step-father
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was sentenced Monday for crimes relating to a drug operation being run out of an Oak Hill residence. According to reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, on January 11, 2021, a confidential information working alongside the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force set up a purchase of a controlled substance through a Herbert Byers.
WSAZ
Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder. Kristopher Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in Cabell County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges. Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.
Man now faces murder charge in West Virginia shooting case
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in connection to a shooting in Huntington is now charged with murder. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that Kristopher Brown is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Joseph Bryan. Watkins says that Brown’s previous charges of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm […]
Man found guilty of attempted murder in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of beating an elderly couple has been found guilty on 12 counts in Cabell County court on Wednesday. A jury found Nathan Dolen guilty of attempted murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious […]
Deputies look to identify West Virginia Walmart theft suspect
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for larceny. They say the crime happened on Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Rt. 60. Anyone who recognizes this man should contact the CCSO Detective Division at 304-634-4672 or send them a message on Facebook.
13abc.com
Man found guilty on all charges for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found guilty on seven charges he was facing for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 10 as a jury deliberated and found him guilty for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42.
Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin
(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
Drug kingpin pleads guilty to drug charges 5 years after Playstation box led feds to huge fentanyl stash
DETROIT – A California drug kingpin has pleaded guilty in Michigan after officials found more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in a Novi stash house. Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced late last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inmate gets more time behind bars for ‘rampage’ that killed 1, hurt 3 inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – An inmate at a Washtenaw County prison has been sentenced to more time behind bars after a “rampage” that left one fellow inmate dead and three others seriously injured. Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of Detroit, was one of three men accused of murdering Christian...
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Deputies in West Virginia seeking suspect(s) responsible for illegal Mingo Co. dump
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area. The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme). Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says. Those […]
fox2detroit.com
Group of Detroiters accused of kidnapping, beating wrong person during carjacking retaliation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six Detroit residents are accused of kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking. According to federal authorities, Cortez Blake, 21, was carjacked. After the crime, he conspired with Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, and Armond Williams, 20, as well as other people, to retaliate against someone they believed was involved.
Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
fox2detroit.com
Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison
MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
