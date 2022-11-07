Read full article on original website
Your Tree Could Be Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree
It's time to find Yakima's Community Christmas Tree. Yakima City officials say the search is now underway. So look outside or talk to someone you know who may want to donate a tree. A press release says "the city of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima are asking area...
Want to Win Free Gas in Wapato Friday? Find the Lowest Gas Prices
There are apps you can use to help you find the best-priced gas, and also ones that will even give you cash back if you go to certain gas stations and redeem your receipt. We've teamed up with Kapuza Lighty for a gas giveaway this Friday, November 11th, 2022. Every seven minutes between 4 pm - 6 pm it's your chance to enter and have your name drawn for an envelope filled with a gas card in varying increments all adding up to $1,703! You won't know unless you roll on through, must be present to win and worth it too because someone is walking away with $107 worth of gas! It's not cheap to drive these days and right before the Thanksgiving holiday, this is a great way to help ease some of the expenses.
Over 21 Great Local Yakima Bars To Wet Your Whistle The Night Before Thanksgiving
It’s the time of year that you’ve been dreading. The time of year that you have to deal with the family. Whether it’s yours, your in-laws, extended family, or the obnoxious cousin that no one wants to claim, they’re family and you have to deal with them. Or do you? Why not get out of the house, go to the pub, hit the bar, ESCAPE THE FAMILY! Or in a happier existence, you like your family and want to bring them along to celebrate the holiday. Either way, just do it responsibly, and check out the list below of which locations are going to be open this Thanksgiving and the night before to kick-off the holiday season.
KIMA TV
Weekend events in the Yakima Valley: Nov. 11-13
Here are some of the events happening in the Yakima Valley this weekend. The Yakima community will be honoring local veterans and all U.S. military veterans on Friday during their annual Veteran's Day Parade sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 379. From 10:45am-12:30pm. Begins at the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – November 2022
Wyckoff Farms Inc., 16601 Lemley Road, Prosser, $266,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction. Provision Capital LLC, property on Chemical Drive, Kennewick, $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: owner. Travis Hendrickson, 23804 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, $373,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W. McKay Construction LLC. AT&T Wireless, 3331...
Yakima Herald Republic
Family continues search and outreach for Yakima boy missing two months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. “This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
Want to Deep Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey? 13 Yakima Spots
15 Places in Yakima to Get a Deep Fryer for Your Thanksgiving Turkey. The research in the area has been done and below are the spots you can begin your Turkey Deep Fryer search. It's nice to know you've got options from electric to oil-less, huge ones to small and all the seasonings, safety tools and inflatable turkey decorations to gobble up this holiday season.
It’s Shopping Time Yakima For Toys For Tots
It's time to go Christmas shopping for kids in the Yakima Valley. The U.S. Marines and the Salvation Army in Yakima are hoping you'll go shopping for a new toy this year to donate to the Marines Toys For Tots program. Collection boxes are being distributed in the area. Collection...
8 Best Places to Get New Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley
8 Best Places to Get Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley. Dang, the winter weather is starting to rear it’s crispy head, which means it’s time to get your kid a new coat for the winter. I already know your child needs a new coat because kids grow out of clothes faster than you can say, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire!” My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, needs a new coat, so I needed to come up with a quick list of the best places to get a kids coat in Yakima Valley.
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
nbcrightnow.com
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
Three Places Veterans can eat Free in the Yakima Valley
When someone enlists in the U.S Military they give up a good part of their lives to fight and defend our country. Whether they're just starting or they've been members for years, we show them our gratitude on Veterans Day. The Yakima Valley is doing just that, there are plenty of places for Veterans to take advantage of deals and get free meals.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
Love Recreation Yakima? Your Chance to Talk to The DNR
If you've ever wanted to let the Department of Natural Resources how you feel about how recreation and use is managed on DNR-managed lands in Yakima County your chance comes on November 15. Officials from the department are holding a open discussion. “This meeting will be an opportunity for DNR...
See a Pothole Yakima? Tell the City About It Today
It's that time of year again when potholes in local roads can be a jarring problem if you drive. So here's your chance to get that pesky pothole fixed in Yakima. Yakima city officials say potholes are not uncommon because of the weather and the freeze and thaw cycle that happens we saw last winter. The potholes are started by rain or snow that seeps into small cracks in the pavement. A city news release says the “freeze-thaw cycle” "causes moisture to contract and expand; increasing the size of the cracks. As vehicles travel over these cracks, the asphalt pavement begins to loosen, thereby creating potholes."
How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company
Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
