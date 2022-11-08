Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turkey Trot calls out to runners who want to better education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Realty presents the 2022 Turkey Trot with all proceeds going to sustain programs and provide scholarships for Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and the only day school in Port Aransas. The fundraiser is on November 23,...
Ex-Marine Leads Aransas Pass Growing Business Empire
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: SPANKY’S LIQUOR – ARANSAS PASS & INGLESIDE On one side of a building at the corner of W. Wheeler Ave. and 13th St. an Aransas Pass business empire operates from a headquarters office, next door to a laundromat. There’s no sign advertising what goes on behind the entrance, but that subtle, low-ley approach masks the highly productive and profitable enterprise on the other side of the glass and steel door. Behind a small desk, 39-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Justin Hamilton is in charge of a chain of stores his family built and ran,...
Veterans Day events honor active military and veterans across the Coastal Bend
With so many celebrations going on, we have compiled a list of events, ceremonies, and freebies happening around the Coastal Bend area on Veterans Day weekend.
Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony postponed due to impending weather conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming change in weather is already leading to events having to be postponed. One of those, the 2nd annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony and flag posting. According to the Nueces County Veterans Office, the weather is a concern, but also, the field...
KIII TV3
Strong cold front set to bring typical winter temperatures to Corpus Christi
Cold front timing will impact football games on Friday evening. See how low temperatures will fall this weekend in the Coastal Bend.
Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets new record for donations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend. In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then. The thirteen events, each only 24 hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy.
Area non-profit gives turkeys to single moms, their families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the holidays coming up there tends to be a lot of joy and excitement about the idea of a delicious turkey dinner. But if you are a parent having to do it alone, paired with the rising costs on just about everything out there, that can makes things a little more tough.
TxDot campaign triggers horrific memories for a local family
According to Cole and his family members, a constant reminder of the traumatizing event is displayed outside the TxDOT in Refugio, off of Highway 77.
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
Santa Claus to make grand appearance at La Palmera mall Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at La Palmera mall are making way for Santa Claus to make his appearance. Santa's Winter Welcome is presented by Apollo Towing and is a free event complete with live music, entertainment, and fun events for all ages. And in honor of Veterans Day,...
G-PISD's Bond 2022 plan would've used district's current financial stability to its advantage, officials said
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland residents 3NEWS spoke with Wednesday said they voted against the Gregory-Portland ISD's Bond 2022 because they thought it would increase the taxes on their property value. District superintendent Michelle Cavazos said this wouldn't have been the case, but understands why people may have been...
Portion of Airline Rd. to close for repairs for next two weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up, drivers!. A portion of Airline, from Vincent Dr. to Hidden Oaks, will be closed for the next two weeks for water line repairs. The roadway will be closed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., until repairs are complete. The center turn...
Carroll HS participates in area shoe drive to raise funds for choir program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School has partnered with Funds2Orgs to take part in an area shoe drive. The company distributes donated shoes globally for businesses around the word to sell, and the school will receive a portion of the proceeds to use for their choir programs. Carroll...
Pet Of The Week: Flower
Stop by and visit Flower and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
City's Southside to receive major improvements as part of the City's 2022 Bond Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bond that will give $90 million to street improvements across town was passed during Tuesday night's election. A big chunk of that money will be going towards the city's fast expanding southside. $39.5 million of the $92.5 million for streets are going to the...
Day of Giving: The Beeville Vineyard's community reach stretches back to 1984
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Day of Giving directly impacts 55 nonprofit organizations. 3NEWS went to Beeville to talk with one local organization -- who looks forward to this time of year. To say that this day is valuable to nonprofits in the Coastal Bend, is an...
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
The stress of Election Day is behind us as we move forward in the holiday season and there are so many things worth celebrating, the Cowboys are winning, Thanksgiving is about to arrive and school will be on winter break before you know it, but there's also a reason to celebrate extra big down in South Texas.
CCISD looking to students to approve new lunch items for the next school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking for some help in deciding what new food items they may serve during the next school year. And who better to help them decide than the students themselves. Enna Godines is a fourth grade student at Windsor...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 2