The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
Ree Drummond's 'Marvelous' Red Sauce Has Everything That Family Food Needs
Multi-hyphenate culinary star Ree Drummond has amassed a level of success that supports her right to the moniker of "The Pioneer Woman." The cookbook author, television star, and social media maven has conquered many aspects of the culinary world while retaining the relatable and authentic personality that made fans fall in love with her. In a recent Instagram post, that lovable and fun personality was on full display and was greeted cheerfully by fans.
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Why Rita Ora Was Once Turned Away From A Gordon Ramsay Restaurant
From a restaurant owner standpoint, it makes sense to kick a celebrity out of your establishment if they're causing a scene or being rude to wait staff. But what exactly constitutes being barred before you even step in? Sometimes, the fault doesn't fall on either party, like when Justin and Hailey Bieber were denied entry to a New York restaurant in June, per Toronto Sun. Unfortunately, they didn't book a table beforehand, so the eatery wasn't able to accommodate them. Another time, Adam Sandler was deterred from an IHOP due to a long wait, which resulted in a funny TikTok video from the server who didn't recognize the star under his mask. "Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc he's not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," the video read.
Delish
Jennifer Garner On Her Favorite Dinner Recipe, Getting Kids To Love Vegetables, And Fighting Food Insecurity
Jennifer Garner knows what life is like for a busy mom. From bouncing between acting gigs, back-to-back meetings, and picking her three kids up from school and practice, she certainly wears many hats. But regardless of how many responsibilities she's juggling, Garner always makes time for high-quality food. If you...
Chef Andy Murray Shares Family Secrets And His Brother Bill's Favorite Dish - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If there's one thing chef Andy Murray holds sacred above all else, it's the family table: the place where dinner is served (after Mom sits down), conversations turn to laughs, and the best memories are made. That's certainly true of the Murray family, which is made up of nine brothers and sisters, including the well-known, award-winning actor, Bill Murray.
Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future review – ex-One Direction star gets lost in a sea of influences
Louis Tomlinson has always felt like the scrappiest member of One Direction. While his former co-workers found specific lanes, he juggled genres, trying everything from EDM to guitar-led Oasis cosplay. His first solo album, Walls, lacked identity as a result: falling back on maudlin balladry and lager-swilling lad rock, it was forgettable and aimless.
Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'
Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."
Dustin Hoffman’s Kids: Meet the Oscar Winner’s 6 Children
Dustin Hoffman is an actor, who has won two Academy Awards. He has been married twice to Anna Byrne and then to Lisa Gottsegen. Between both marriages, he has six kids. Dustin Hoffman is one of the most adored actors of all time. After his breakout success in The Graduate (1967), he has gone on to star in a wide range of movies and TV shows. He received his first Oscar nomination for The Graduate, and he went on to be nominated six more times. He won his first Oscar for Kramer Vs. Kramer in 1980 and again in 1989 for Rain Man.
Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’
Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."
Bobby Flay's Acting Coach Says People Are 'Over The Moon' With His Work In Upcoming Holiday Movie
Bobby Flay has appeared in the homes of millions since 1994 on the Food Network, according to the network's website. Viewers are used to seeing him strut around a kitchen, showcasing his culinary prowess on shows like "Beat Bobby Flay," "Grillin' & Chillin'," and "Boy Meets Grill." His cookbooks are strategically positioned on the shelves of many home chefs, who reference titles like "Bobby Flay Fit," to improve and expand their own repertoires.
What JoJo Siwa Eats In A Day To Keep Up Her Super High Energy
There's no one quite like JoJo Siwa. Having made her reality TV debut at a young age on "Dance Moms," the now 19-year-old international star has made her name and face known around the globe through a plethora of ventures. From securing a deal with Nickelodeon, an accessory line at Claire's, professionally recording three albums, going on tour at 16 years old, and making appearances on Dancing With The Stars, The Masked Singer, So You Think You Can Dance, and more, JoJo Siwa is one of the most poised, energetic, and globally-known teen icons in the world (via Seventeen).
Alex Belew Aims For Perfection In Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive Interview
Alex Belew wishes he'd brought more Benadryl to "Hell's Kitchen." Who wouldn't when running on 90 minutes of sleep a night? Belew does a remarkable job working through exhaustion — at least through the first half of the season. Over Episodes 1 and 2, Gordon Ramsay all but rhapsodizes over Belew's signature salmon and General Tso's-inspired chicken wings, even as the rest of the 40-somethings flounder. During Episode 3, Belew is the first of the pack to break down a lobster. He does so, magnificently, although he swears to Mashed that he'd never done it pre-competition.
What Contestants Really Eat On Hell's Kitchen, According To Alex Najar - Exclusive
It's hard to argue that "Hell's Kitchen" is not, in many ways, all about the drama. But at its core, we all know it's really about — the food. The longstanding show has seen dozens of hopeful chefs put their best plate forward in the hopes of impressing the formidable Gordon Ramsay. And along the way we have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly –- as contestants put everything on the line.
How A Psychic Inspired Andy Murray To Write His New Cookbook - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It doesn't matter what your background is, how picky your palate is, or what your culinary experience looks like –- there's just nothing quite as good as a family recipe shared around the table. They don't have to be chef-approved or push the bounds of cuisine. Most of the time our favorite family recipes are simple and, quite frankly, super old-school, passed down from a time when people dined differently, and arguably valued the experience with a little more reverence than we hold in today's world of multitasking, to-go meals, and rapidly revolving TikTok recipe trends.
Katie Lee Biegel On Her Best Holiday Recipes - Exclusive Interview
T-minus two weeks until the best food holiday of the year — Thanksgiving. As cliché as it may sound, nothing beats waking up to the smell of turkey and the sound of the parade (or football game!) playing on the television. If your job is just to eat and nap on Thanksgiving, then you're already winning. If you are the person in charge of the kitchen, then you may be a little stressed as Turkey Day nears. That's why cookbook author Katie Lee Biegel paired up with popular appliance brand Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove to destress holiday cooking.
Gordon Ramsay's New Year's Eve Menu Is Over $400 Without The Wine
We're all familiar with Gordon Ramsay, so it should come as little surprise that his restaurants — particularly the one in London — are difficult to get into. London's Restaurant Gordon Ramsay holds three Michelin Stars, and boasts a waiting list rivaled only by a few others. According to Fine Dining Lovers, the average wait time to get a reservation is anywhere from two to three months.
