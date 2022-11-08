From a restaurant owner standpoint, it makes sense to kick a celebrity out of your establishment if they're causing a scene or being rude to wait staff. But what exactly constitutes being barred before you even step in? Sometimes, the fault doesn't fall on either party, like when Justin and Hailey Bieber were denied entry to a New York restaurant in June, per Toronto Sun. Unfortunately, they didn't book a table beforehand, so the eatery wasn't able to accommodate them. Another time, Adam Sandler was deterred from an IHOP due to a long wait, which resulted in a funny TikTok video from the server who didn't recognize the star under his mask. "Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc he's not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," the video read.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO