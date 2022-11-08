ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Master P talks mental health in the Black community. To the music industry he is Master P, but on Thursday...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 race

The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her...
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado election results: Proposition 122

DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Thousands of Colorado voters’ ballots are rejected each year because of signature discrepancies. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.

Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
COLORADO STATE

