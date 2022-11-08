Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Resounding victories have Colorado Democrats celebrating — and debating what’s next
Republicans hoped that 2022 would be the year that Colorado’s political pendulum would start to swing back toward the center after four years of Democratic rule. The opposite happened. Democrats saw their influence in the state grow. They are set to gain even more seats in both the state...
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Master P talks mental health in the Black community. To the music industry he is Master P, but on Thursday...
Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Live results from Colorado District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
UPDATED: Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.
Colorado's new political normal after big Democratic wins in 2022 election
The question in Colorado on election night is whether we saw a blue wave akin to 2018, or if this is the new blue normal?. Why it matters: The answer holds major ramifications for the state's future — in terms of policy direction, what kind of candidates run for office and how much attention Colorado receives from national political powers.
KDVR.com
Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 race
The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her...
Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt refused to answer whether she would concede if she loses her seat to Frisch. The incumbent was all smiles earlier in the evening as she...
highlandsranchherald.net
6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
Results: Winners of Colorado’s key election races
Colorado's 2022 election features races for governor, senator, US House and more. FOX31 has identified some key races that will get updates.
When things go wrong at the Colorado polling stations – the spoiled ballot
When you go to vote in person, what happens if you make a mistake, or your ballot is damaged? This reporter found out Monday when I went to vote at the Monument City Hall voting center. Rather than fill in the bubbles on a pre-printed ballot, I decided to try El Paso County’s ballot printing system instead. ...
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Colorado election results: Proposition 122
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
FOX21News.com
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
cpr.org
Colorado 2022 Ballot Measures: What’s passed, failed and neck-and-neck
Proposition 122 appears headed to victory after opponents conceded the race on Wednesday night. The measure was ahead by about 3 points — 51 percent to 48 percent — in preliminary results as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday. It makes it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic...
coloradosun.com
Thousands of Colorado voters’ ballots are rejected each year because of signature discrepancies. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.
Tens of thousands of ballots can be rejected in a given election year in Colorado because of signature discrepancies. Colorado is one of 24 states that has a process, known as ballot curing, that requires local election officials to notify a voter if there is a missing signature or a signature discrepancy on their ballot and gives voters an opportunity to fix it.
