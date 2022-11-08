Read full article on original website
Nationwide veterinarian shortage reaches the Coastal Bend region
According to the US Department of Agriculture, Brooks County is facing a shortage in private practice veterinarian clinics.
TABC investigating local business in Harbor Bridge crash
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local business for its potential role in the wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge that killed two people.
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal Harbor Bridge crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The name of the driver Corpus Christi Police Department officers believe was at fault in the fatal wrong-way driver crash on the Harbor Bridge Nov. 2 is Roxanne Palacios. Felony arrest warrants show the 35-year-old will face three charges -- two counts of intoxication manslaughter...
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
DPS pursuit of stolen pickup starts in Kenedy County, ends with rollover in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due […]
corpuschristicronica.com
DETAILS: Wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people
A 35 year old driver will be under arrest after a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people. The driver was hurt in the crash and is currently still in the hospital. She will be facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter charges and one count of intoxication assault. Both victims families have been torn apart.
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall stops in Kingsville, gives residents a chance to pay their respects
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 56 years since the ground campaign of the Vietnam War began -- with the conflict lasting for a decade and taking thousands of lives. This weekend, Kleberg County officials are inviting community members out to visit a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall at Maggie Salinas Pavilion near 6th and Yoakum Avenue.
Rockport PD ask for public's help in finding missing Fulton man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in providing information to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman. Goodman was last seen in the early morning hours on July 10, 2021 in Fulton, according to a social media post from Rockport PD. A...
Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony postponed due to impending weather conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming change in weather is already leading to events having to be postponed. One of those, the 2nd annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony and flag posting. According to the Nueces County Veterans Office, the weather is a concern, but also, the field...
Guajardo easily beats unknown Wright to keep Corpus Christi mayor's seat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo held off a challenge from local roofer John Wright to keep her seat as Corpus Christi mayor. Guajardo led handily with 49,976 votes to Wright's 18,437 with 51 of 65 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Guajardo, a small business owner, was first elected mayor...
Ex-Marine Leads Aransas Pass Growing Business Empire
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: SPANKY’S LIQUOR – ARANSAS PASS & INGLESIDE On one side of a building at the corner of W. Wheeler Ave. and 13th St. an Aransas Pass business empire operates from a headquarters office, next door to a laundromat. There’s no sign advertising what goes on behind the entrance, but that subtle, low-ley approach masks the highly productive and profitable enterprise on the other side of the glass and steel door. Behind a small desk, 39-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Justin Hamilton is in charge of a chain of stores his family built and ran,...
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
Shots fired near Texas A&M University cause possible threat to campus community
According to police, a male subject was sitting at a bus stop on Islander Way when a vehicle approached him and fired two shots.
Veteran from Portland nominated for ' Transition to Trucking' award
A local Army veteran from Portland was nominated by Del Mar College for the 'Transition to Trucking' Award.
Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets new record for donations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend. In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then. The thirteen events, each only 24 hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy.
Veterans Day events honor active military and veterans across the Coastal Bend
With so many celebrations going on, we have compiled a list of events, ceremonies, and freebies happening around the Coastal Bend area on Veterans Day weekend.
Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.
Corpus Christi OKs $125M in bonds for street, safety, parks and library upgrades
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents voted to pass all four Bond 2022 proposals on the ballot Tuesday night. The bond, totaled at $125 million, pays for 32 projects addressing streets, public safety, park and library improvements. Proposition A pays for fixes to major streets such as Alameda,...
LIVE BLOG: Barbara Canales concedes Nueces County Judge race
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The midterm general election is here and results for local and state races will start to pour in around 7 p.m. Follow this blog throughout the night for updates on important races. You can also see up-to-date results by clicking here. 10:02 p.m. Results for...
