3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Post Register
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, allowing Ukrainian forces to move cautiously toward reclaiming the country’s only Russian-occupied provincial capital in what would be a major morale-boosting victory. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops finished withdrawing...
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
Post Register
Dubbed torture, ID policies leave transgender people sterile
SINGAPORE (AP) — She was the only woman soldier working in the guard room, surrounded by men who harassed and frightened her after she said she was transgender. She tried to ignore them as they opened up their shirts and pretended to rape each other, while beckoning her to join them.
Post Register
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
