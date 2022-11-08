Read full article on original website
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
ETSU set for Asheville Championship
It’s early, but the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is about to play on the court where it hopes to make the biggest noise later in the season. The Bucs take on Elon on Friday night in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That’s the arena where the Southern Conference tournament will be held in March and one that ETSU fans are very familiar with, having been the site of many SoCon championships for the Bucs.
Johnson City Press
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill's Burleson headed to ETSU
Megan Burleson left Science Hill as one of the best girls soccer players in school history. She said she’s ready for the next challenge, and East Tennessee State University is the place that offers it.
Johnson City Press
Cyclones face major task against undefeated Anderson County
There’s good news for Elizabethton, but the bad news is the bad news hasn’t diminished. The Cyclones proved earlier in the season they could go on the road to Anderson County and have a chance to win. But the Mavericks still have Walker Martinez, one of the top quarterbacks in the state who proved to be the difference in the first meeting between these teams.
Greeneville’s Bailey, Broyles ink Division I NLIs
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, a pair of Greene Devils made their Division I collegiate commitments official. Greeneville girl’s basketball senior, Lauren Bailey, signed to further her academic and basketball career at Gardner-Webb University. The guard averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game last season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to its […]
Johnson City Press
Saylors ready for last dance at Greene Stadium
Jacob Saylors can’t believe it’s coming to an end. East Tennessee State’s star running back will take the field at Greene Stadium for one last time Saturday as the Bucs play host to Western Carolina.
Johnson City Press
Fan support not matching efforts by Science Hill football players
When the finished product shows up under the lights, something important can get lost in the shuffle: hard work by the high school football players. Science Hill will play host to Farragut in a second-round TSSAA Class 6A contest Friday night. And if recent history holds true, attendance will be disappointing for the Hilltoppers’ side.
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassments against other members of the football team according to Washington County Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement in response. A formal administrative...
Johnson City Press
Northeast's Blevins inducted into Tenn. Aviation Hall of Fame
MURFREESBORO — A Northeast State Community College aviation official has been inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Richard Blevins, director of Aviation Technology at Northeast Staste, was inducted Nov. 5 during a ceremony in Murfreesboro.
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia Notes: Why we love sports
It’s never too early to be a hero. Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe probably does not see himself as a hero.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill senior Julia Gilmore named school winner for Heisman High School Scholarship
Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore has been named the school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship. Gilmore has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 across the country were named school winners.
Johnson City Press
Walters State launching butchery program
SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you. Morristown-based Walters State Community College will enroll the first students in its new butchery program in fall 2023, to be located in Sevier County. Hawkins County is included Walter State's designated service area, but enrollment is not limited by geography.
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville Middle School to host 'Annie Jr.'
SURGOINSVILLE — Students from middle schools across Hawkins County will come together the first weekend in December to perform the musical "Annie Jr." at Surgoinsville Middle School. The cast includes more than 40 students from five local middle schools: Surgoinsville Middle, Rogersville Middle, Rogersville City, Church Hill Middle and...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport schools to put another $405,000 in the former Sullivan North High
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the gym of the former Sullivan North High School. The greater gym area is to be known as the Tribe Athletic Complex, or TAC.
Johnson City Press
These outdoor walking spots are perfect for exercising in colder weather
Winter is fast approaching in Northeast Tennessee, but there are still plenty of places to get your daily walk in. From casual strolls downtown to gentle gravel trails, there are a variety of local parks in the area that offer walkways that are accessible to everyone looking for a little winter exercise.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship
ELIZABETHTON — The chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Johnson City Press
ETSU presents ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time’
An adaptation of the bestselling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” tells the captivating story of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old math genius who sets out to solve the mysterious murder of his neighbor’s dog. The East Tennessee State University Department of Theatre and...
