Dallas County, TX

Shay Kennedy
3d ago

I love Cruzos. He's done more for the people when looking at track records and not for big businesses, churches and corporations. I love setting realistic bonds for very low level non violent offenders and a DA who judges by the person and not apply general rule to all. Think it will be a close race but fingers crossed.

Related
CBS DFW

John Creuzot wins Dallas County district attorney's race

Click here for more election results.DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Democrat John Creuzot has been reelected by voters, defeating Republican Faith Johnson for a second time. Creuzot had 60.79% of the vote, while Johnson had 39.21% of the vote.The political rematch is a repeat from 2018, when Creuzot defeated Johnson, who was the District Attorney at the time.Creuzot has faced criticism from Johnson on his stance on the death penalty. On the death penalty criticism, he said an automatic life sentence is a more efficient and cost-effective way to hold people accountable.Creuzot also said his office has prosecuted 681 capital murder cases and his conviction rate is up to 93% from 87% under Johnson.RELATED:Dallas County DA Says Prosecutors Will No Longer Make Recommendations To Grand JuriesDallas County DA John Creuzot Actively Pursuing Alleged Police Wrongdoing During Summer 2020 Protests
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election

A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
DENTON, TX
keranews.org

Candidate for Collin County judge accuses incumbent of political — and literal — slap in the face

Democratic candidate Joshua Murray claims his opponent, Collin County Judge Chris Hill, slapped him after Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Murray spoke during public comments about allegations of sexual harassment in the district attorney’s office. A recent lawsuit names Collin County Dist. Atty. Greg Willis, his top assistant Bill Wirskye and the commissioners court. Murray said he left the courtroom after the meeting adjourned but returned to get his sunglasses.
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Republicans Win Statewide Races, Democrats Sweep Dallas County Races

Nearly 625,410 voters cast their ballots in Dallas County Nov. 8. Statewide, while Democratic challengers failed to beat incumbent Republicans in the marquee races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Dallas County’s leadership appears likely to become more Democratic. Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins brushed off a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Republican Tim O'Hare Defeats Deborah Peoples in Race for Tarrant County Judge

Tarrant County voters have elected Tim O’Hare as the new Tarrant County Judge. O’Hare said his opponent, Democrat Deborah Peoples, called him to congratulate him on the race late Tuesday evening and concede. O’Hare, who previously served as Tarrant County GOP chair, described the phone call as a “classy” gesture from Peoples who once served as Tarrant County Democratic chairwoman.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts

A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Stays Blue, Dems Sweep County Races

As of the 10 p.m. election results update from the Dallas County Elections Department, 421,456 ballots had been counted. The historically blue county had voted for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke over Governor Greg Abbott, with the challenger receiving 64% of the vote compared to roughly 35% for the incumbent. The vote differences for the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General were similar to the race for governor.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

